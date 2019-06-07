MiMedx Urges Shareholders to Vote "FOR" All of the Board's Qualified Nominees on the BLUE Proxy Card

The meeting will take place in less than two weeks. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by phone today, using the unique control number that can be found on the BLUE proxy card that shareholders should be receiving by mail or email shortly.

The MiMedx Board has developed a comprehensive Board refreshment plan in cooperation with Prescience Point Capital Management LLC and its affiliates, one of the Company's largest shareholders. As part of this plan, MiMedx is nominating K. Todd Newton, Dr. M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey and Timothy R. Wright to stand for election to the Board at the 2018 annual meeting, scheduled for June 17, 2019. None of these candidates has ever served on the MiMedx Board.

All three nominees are accomplished industry professionals and, in MiMedx's view, bring the right skills and experience required to act in the best interests of all shareholders and assist with the resolution of the remaining issues stemming from the misconduct of certain members of the former senior management team, including Parker H. "Pete" Petit, the Company's former CEO. The Company believes that, if elected, its three nominees will help make a substantial difference in the future of the Company and work with senior management to position MiMedx for long-term success.

Under the refreshment plan, MiMedx's ten-person Board would include six new directors, with Dr. Behrens Wilsey expected to be appointed as the new Chairwoman of the Board, and Mr. Newton, who is, if elected at the 2018 annual meeting, expected to be appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee following the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders. Notably, none of the incumbent directors whose terms expire at the 2018 annual meeting or the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders will stand for reelection.

Mr. Petit has stated that he seeks control of the Board, despite the fact that the findings of the Audit Committee investigation indicate that he committed material wrongdoing while previously serving as the Chairman and CEO of MiMedx. To further his plan, Mr. Petit is seeking to force the Company to hold another "annual" meeting in August, which is just two months away. Because of the misconduct occurring under Mr. Petit's direction and leadership, the Company has not produced current audited financial statements. Until the Company has completed the financial restatement and has current audited financial statements, the Company will not be able to provide required information to shareholders for such an accelerated meeting and will either be forced to violate federal law, which it does not wish to do, or obtain an exemption from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company was able to obtain such an exemption for the 2018 annual meeting, but such an exemption is unprecedented and there is no assurance that the Company could obtain another such exemption in connection with an August annual meeting. We therefore encourage shareholders to vote against Mr. Petit's proposal to amend the Bylaws in a manner that would require MiMedx to hold a second annual meeting such a short time after the 2018 annual meeting.

