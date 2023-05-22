Mimeo Digital to Announce Artificial Intelligence Learning Assistant at ATD2023

News provided by

Mimeo Inc.

22 May, 2023, 08:34 ET

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo Inc., a leading provider of digital content distribution, business printing, and photo products, will unveil its Mimeo Instructor Chat Assistant, also known as MICA, at the Association for Talent Development Conference (ATD), being held May 21 - 24 in San Diego.

MICA is Mimeo Digital's artificially intelligent tutor's assistant, designed to help learners better understand concepts from their training programs. With its advanced natural language processing capabilities, MICA can provide learners with personalized, real-time support to help them master the course material and achieve their learning goals.

"We are thrilled to introduce MICA at ATD," said John Delbridge, CEO of Mimeo. "This AI assistant is a groundbreaking feature that represents a significant step forward in our efforts to provide learners with the best possible learning experience. We believe MICA will help our Mimeo Digital customers achieve greater engagement, convenience, and enhanced learning outcomes. We are excited to showcase this innovative AI tool to our clients." 

MICA offers a personalized and interactive approach to learning, making it more engaging and immersive for learners. They can ask questions and get instant feedback, leading to better understanding and retention of the course material.

The generative language tool will be released later this year as a feature within Mimeo Digital's Courseware Distribution Platform. ATD attendees can be the first to see the artificial intelligence learning tool by visiting booth #2023 throughout the conference.

Find out more about Mimeo Digital here.

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 a.m. the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you Print Better.

Contact
Cecilia Panozzo
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]
901-566-5445

LinkedIn: @Mimeo.com
Instagram: @_mimeo
YouTube: mymimeonow
Facebook: @Mimeo
Twitter: @Mimeo

SOURCE Mimeo Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.