Mimeo Expands Wide-Format Offerings with Canon Arizona and Colex Sharpcut Platforms

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, a global leader in on-demand print and digital distribution, today announced the expansion of its wide-format print division, powered by Canon's Arizona platform and the Colex Sharpcut finishing system. This expansion brings Mimeo's signature combination of speed, color accuracy, and enterprise-grade reliability to large-scale applications, including posters, banners, roll-up banners, and rigid panels. With direct printing on premium rigid materials such as foam board, acrylic, and aluminum composite, Mimeo empowers organizations to elevate their brand presence with durable, high-impact displays delivered faster and more efficiently than ever before. Combined with the Colex Sharpcut, Mimeo can produce a wide variety of shapes and sizes that are customized to our customers' needs.

"Mimeo has always been about removing friction between great ideas and great print," said Oliver Doughtie, COO of Mimeo. "With our new wide-format capabilities, we're helping customers think bigger—literally—by making it just as easy to produce a banner or display as it is to print a booklet. It's a powerful extension of what our brand stands for: quality, speed, and dependability on demand."

Mimeo's new wide-format capability integrates directly into its existing online ordering and API infrastructure, making it as simple to order a banner or panel as it is to produce a booklet or business card. The investment further strengthens Mimeo's position as one of the industry's most comprehensive and technologically advanced print platforms.

"From corporate training materials to retail signage and event graphics, we can now help customers create cohesive visual experiences all from a single, digital-first partner," added Doughtie.

The new production capability is live in Mimeo's U.S. facilities, with expansion to select international locations planned in 2026.

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a leading provider of on-demand printing, packaging, and digital content distribution solutions. Serving businesses, educators, and institutions worldwide, Mimeo combines cutting-edge technology with high-touch service to help organizations communicate better through print.

