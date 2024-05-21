Mimeo Partners with Arlo to Revolutionize Content Delivery and Course Management

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing training operations just got a whole lot simpler. Today, Mimeo, a leading content distribution platform for trainers, announces an exciting collaboration with Arlo, a robust course management platform.

In an era where time is of the essence, Mimeo and Arlo combine forces to save training providers close to 1.5 hours per registration, empowering them to focus more on delivering training experiences.

Mimeo Digital provides a suite of solutions including content hosting, accessibility, and security. When integrated with Arlo, training providers gain a comprehensive toolset to effortlessly manage registrations, automate content delivery, and ensure a seamless learning journey.

The collaboration between Mimeo Digital and Arlo presents three transformative use cases:

Pre-course Materials: Deliver introductory content seamlessly before the course begins, ensuring students are adequately prepared. Engaging Workbook Experience: Provide students with access to course workbooks, facilitating real-time collaboration and enhancing engagement. Resources for Knowledge Reinforcement: Distribute key takeaways and guides post-course to reinforce learning objectives effectively.

"We're thrilled to partner with Arlo to enhance our offering for instructor-led training providers," said David Uyttendaele, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Mimeo. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to simplifying training operations and delivering exceptional learning experiences for trainers worldwide."

"Arlo's partnership with Mimeo is a game-changer for training providers. By seamlessly integrating our platforms, we're empowering trainers to focus more on delivering exceptional learning experiences and less on administrative tasks," said Arlo's head of Marketing Andre van den Assum. "This collaboration represents our shared commitment to empowering the delivery of great learning globally."

This partnership follows Mimeo and Arlo's collaborative hosting of the "Toast to Training" event at this year's 2024 ATD Conference in New Orleans.

Trainers can experience the power of Mimeo and Arlo's integration today. Users are able to sign up for a special free trial of both platforms and witness firsthand how these platforms streamline training operations.

About Mimeo:

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you Print Better.

About Arlo:

The #1 training management system globally, Arlo has helped instructor-led trainers schedule over 375,000 courses, train over 7.5 million learners and save more than 9.5 million hours on administrative tasks. Arlo's purpose-built software helps you streamline course management, automate communications, and manage client records and reporting all in one powerful and easy-to-use system. Say goodbye to manual processes and messy spreadsheets and free up your time to focus on what really matters.

