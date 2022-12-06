Mimeo Photos Returns to the Top of the Apple App Store Charts

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season kicks off, Mimeo Photos , the highly rated app for creating customized photo products, and part of the Mimeo family of brands, has once again become one of the top 10 most popular free apps in the "Photos & Video" category of the Mac App Store.

Mimeo Photos lets users design and ship premium photo gifts like photo books, holiday cards, custom wall decor, blankets, and more, all of which are in high demand as people search for unique and meaningful presents this year.

Mimeo

"At Mimeo Photos, we are privileged to help customers capture the spirit of the holiday season with premium books, cards, and calendars," says Jim Simpson, Vice President of Product at Mimeo. "As the #1 photo print app in the Mac App Store, Mimeo Photos and Apple Photos is the perfect holiday combination."

From ideation to front door delivery, the entire process is simple. Gift-givers can choose the product they want, upload photos, finalize their designs, and ship them to their recipients anywhere in the world. For those who need a little help deciding what to create, Mimeo Photos has this handy gift guide to find the perfect present for loved ones.

Mimeo Photos is available everywhere you keep your photos. Download the free app on your phone or tablet in the Mac App Store , iOS App Store , or Google Play Store . Or you can design and order directly on mimeophotos.com .

About Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos turns your most hilarious, joyous, and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photobooks, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, puzzles, blankets and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its web application or within the Apple ecosystem. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit www.MimeoPhotos.com and follow them on social media @mimeophotos.

