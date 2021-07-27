Mimeo Shares 3 Key Characteristics for Legendary Sales and Marketing Leaders in New Podcast Episode

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announces the release of episode five of Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, a monthly podcast that focuses on providing expert-led strategies for business generation and growth.

In this episode, host Mike McNary, VP of Acquisition at Mimeo, interviews Justin Shriber, Chief Marketing Officer at People.ai and Host of The Legends of Sales and Marketing podcast, about "Characteristics of CRO and CMO Legends."

Looking back across interviews he has conducted for his podcast, Justin shares that there are three key characteristics that make sales and marketing leaders stand out as legends. It all comes down to having the right attitude, following a formula for success, and learning to inspire. He illustrates each of these characteristics with stories from the many successful guests he has spoken with.

"Justin is a fantastic guest for our fifth podcast episode," said McNary. "Not all leaders become legends, but because Justin has spoken with so many fantastic sales and marketing leaders across industries, he has a clear eye on what sets the legends apart from the quotidian team lead. The stories he shares in our interview are not to be missed!"

Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US, said, "The purpose of this and future podcast episodes is to empower our marketing and sales enablement audience to succeed in the current landscape. This scope aligns with Mimeo's dedication and 20+ year track record of helping sales enablement teams accelerate their performance using our all-in-one business printing solution. We'll continue to be a go-to resource that these teams can count on, both for on-demand, streamlined printing, and, now, for expert advice in every single installment of Talk of the Trade."

Listen to episode five of the podcast, "Bold From The Start: Characteristics of CRO and CMO Legends" here. Find the podcast on all podcatchers, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

