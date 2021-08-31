Mimeo Shares "The Secret to Improving Your Win Rate: The Right Sales Methodology"

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, has announced the release of episode six of Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, a monthly podcast that focuses on providing expert-led strategies for business generation and growth.

Michael McNary, SVP of Acquisition at Mimeo, interviews Paul Butterfield, who is Vice President of Global Revenue Enablement at Instructure and host of the Sales Enablement Society podcast, "Stories From the Trenches ."

After implementing sales methodologies at multiple organizations, Paul knows from first-hand experience that the right framework is the difference between a sales team that wins deals and one that relies on discounts to close business. In this episode, he discusses the difference between process and methodology, what a good sales methodology looks like, and how to implement a new methodology that will improve your win rate.

"Paul is the expert when it comes to sales enablement," said McNary. "This episode is packed full of tidbits for anyone tasked with making their sales team more successful. I am excited to bring his expertise to our audience because I know every sales leader will get a new idea from this episode."

After implementing sales methodologies at multiple organizations, Paul knows from first-hand experience that the right framework is the difference between a sales team that wins deals and one that relies on discounts to close business. In this episode, he discusses the difference between process and methodology, what a good sales methodology looks like, and how to implement a new methodology that will improve your win rate.

Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US, said, "The purpose of this and future podcast episodes is to empower our marketing and sales enablement audience to succeed in the current landscape. This scope aligns with Mimeo's dedication and 20+ year track record of helping sales enablement teams accelerate their performance using our all-in-one business printing solution. We'll continue to be a go-to resource that these teams can count on, both for on-demand, streamlined printing, and, now, for expert advice in every single installment of Talk of the Trade."

Listen to Episode Six, "The Secret to Improving Your Win Rate: The Right Sales Methodology" here. Find the podcast on all podcatchers, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

