Mimio Health Announces Breakthrough Clinical Trial Of Its Fasting Mimetic, Demonstrating Fasting-Like Benefits Without Dietary Changes

The study found that taking Mimio™ significantly improved key markers of cardiometabolic health, appetite regulation, digestive comfort, and cellular stress compared to placebo.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimio Health , an award-winning nutraceutical company developing biomimetic products designed from human biology to optimize cellular function, boost performance, and support longevity, today announced the publication of a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study in Nature Scientific Reports demonstrating that its flagship fasting mimetic supplement delivers significant fasting-like benefits without requiring dietary restriction or lifestyle changes.

The peer-reviewed study provides clinical validation of Mimio's biomimetic research approach, which mapped the molecular changes in the human body during a 36-hour fast to recreate the cellular, metabolic, and longevity benefits of prolonged fasting through daily supplementation. Mimio's formulation, utilizing a patented blend of human bioactives highly elevated during a 36-hour fast—spermidine, nicotinamide, palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), and oleoylethanolamide (OEA), activates the same beneficial cellular pathways as fasting, without needing to fast.

Study Design and Key Findings

The eight-week clinical trial was conducted in partnership with People Science , an independent decentralized clinical research organization, and enrolled healthy adults with elevated cardiometabolic risk factors.

Study Overview

Design: Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled decentralized clinical trial

Duration: 8 weeks

8 weeks Participants: 42 adults (average age 62 ± 4 years) with elevated BMI and HbA1c, with high retention rates

42 adults (average age 62 ± 4 years) with elevated BMI and HbA1c, with high retention rates Endpoints: Biological: Comprehensive metabolic blood panels (lipids, glucose, inflammatory markers) Subjective: Appetite and satiety (Visual Analog Scale), energy levels Safety: Comprehensive metabolic panels and adverse event monitoring



Key Results

Statistically significant reductions in total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, LDL particle number, Non-HDL Cholesterol, Oxidative Stress, and Fasting Glucose versus placebo

91% of participants in the Mimio group reported improved appetite regulation including significantly reduced daily hunger levels, food noise, distraction from cravings, and mealtime appetite, and improved satiety vs the placebo group

The formulation was confirmed to be well tolerated for daily use and significantly reduced reports of bloating and digestive discomfort vs the placebo group.

Full Publication: Nature Scientific Reports ( DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-38495-7 )

"These findings demonstrate, in a gold-standard placebo-controlled trial, that Mimio's fasting mimetic formulation can deliver similar metabolic, cellular, and appetite-regulating benefits as fasting – without fasting," said Dr. Chris Rhodes, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Mimio Health. "We observed significant improvements in cholesterol and glucose metabolism, oxidative stress, digestion, and hunger control that mimicked our previous findings of the benefits of a 36-hour fast, without requiring participants to change how they eat or live."

This trial builds on prior human research Mimio Health conducted with UC Davis and Mount Sinai showing the formula's ability to support improvements to cellular health, metabolic function, and biological aging. Their expanding body of evidence supports Mimio's mission to extend healthspan by decoding and recreating our body's natural regenerative systems.

Beyond their fasting mimetic, Mimio Health is applying its biomimetic research framework to develop additional formulations designed to replicate the benefits of other longevity-associated states, such as exercise, sleep and meditation, in simple on-demand formats.

About Mimio Health

Mimio Health is a nutritechnology company dedicated to decoding human biology to unlock the body's natural regenerative power on demand. Its flagship fasting mimetic formulation is designed to mimic the cellular and metabolic benefits of a 36-hour fast—without needing to fast. Learn more at www.mimiohealth.com .

About People Science

People Science is a technology-enabled clinical research organization pioneering the next generation of decentralized trials. Its proprietary platform, Chloe, enables rapid, scalable, and scientifically rigorous studies for innovators in consumer health and wellness. Learn more at www.peoplescience.health .

