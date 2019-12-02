Mimi’s Bistro + Bakery Says Bonjour to the Holiday Season

"At Mimi's Bistro + Bakery we celebrate year-round, but the holidays are extra special for our guests and that is why we want to provide them with Mimi's moments they will never forget," said Tiffany McClain, head of marketing for Mimi's Bistro + Bakery. "Whether it is a family gathering at home, an office party or a holiday gift exchange with friends, our Holiday Take-Home Feast and catering offerings provide hassle-free and delicious options for any celebration."

Mimi's Holiday Take-Home Feast includes the below and serves up to 8-10 people for only $104.99. Additional sides are also available a la carte or as a package for $54.99.

Sliced Smoked Ham with Orange Dijon Glaze

Whipped Mashed Potatoes

Candied Pecan Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onion Strings

Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Walnuts & Feta

Chef-Made Gravy

Two Carrot Raisin Nut Loaves

One Pumpkin Pie

One Pecan Pie

Earlier this year, Mimi's launched a new, elevated catering program with breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert options. A small portion serves up to 10 people, medium up to 20 and large up to 30, making holiday gatherings manageable no matter the party size. In addition to the updated serving sizes and offerings, Mimi's catering menu features custom options and new, high-quality branded packaging. Catering offerings include holiday favorites such as the French Pot Roast and the Turkey Dinner.

Mimi's is also ringing in the season with specials for its holiday gift card and Bonus Bucks program. See below for these limited time only offers:

December 1-December 31 : For every $50 spent on gift cards in the Bistro or online, guests will receive a Mimi's $10 Bonus Bucks coupon

: For every spent on gift cards in the Bistro or online, guests will receive a Mimi's Bonus Bucks coupon December 2 : For Cyber Monday, for every $50 spent on gift cards online, guests will receive two Mimi's $10 Bonus Bucks coupons

: For Cyber Monday, for every spent on gift cards online, guests will receive two Mimi's Bonus Bucks coupons The Bonus Bucks coupons are redeemable from January 1 , 2020- February 29, 2020

Mimi's Holiday Take-Home Feast and catering options are available to order on www.MimisCatering.com . Mimi's holiday hours are opening to 8:00p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

