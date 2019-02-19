Mimi's Brings the Soul of France to Your Table with New Spring Menu

Mimi's will offer a new $10.99 lunch menu, available Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new menu allows guests to choose a salad or soup, including the classic French Onion and an entrée from a selection of new French-inspired sandwiches, including a returning favorite, the Turkey Royale Baguette, all served with fries. Mimi's has also expanded its must-order shareables for those who prefer to travel with their taste buds. To name one, Mimi's has added Hummus and Crudités, fresh seasonal veggies served with garlic roasted hummus, ranch and crostinis.

Mimi's is introducing new French-inspired entrées with sandwiches, quinoa salads and pastas including:

Grilled Chicken Pesto Baguette, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, mixed greens, tomato and pesto mayonnaise drizzled with balsamic dressing on a toasted baguette.

grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, mixed greens, tomato and pesto mayonnaise drizzled with balsamic dressing on a toasted baguette. Smoked Salmon Baguette, smoked salmon, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion and dill cream cheese on a toasted baguette.

smoked salmon, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion and dill cream cheese on a toasted baguette. Parisian Ham Baguette, thinly-sliced smoked ham, brie cheese, mixed greens and fig mustard on a toasted baguette.

thinly-sliced smoked ham, brie cheese, mixed greens and fig mustard on a toasted baguette. Turkey Hummus Sandwich, slow-roasted turkey, hummus, baby spinach, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese and balsamic dressing on toasted whole wheat bread.

slow-roasted turkey, hummus, baby spinach, tomato, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese and balsamic dressing on toasted whole wheat bread. Croque Monsieur, thinly-sliced smoked ham and swiss cheese served warm on toasted sourdough topped with mornay sauce and melted parmesan cheese.

thinly-sliced smoked ham and swiss cheese served warm on toasted sourdough topped with mornay sauce and melted parmesan cheese. Chicken & Quinoa Mediterranean Salad, pulled roasted chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, onions, olives and quinoa on romaine lettuce and kale tossed in red wine shallot vinaigrette.

pulled roasted chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, onions, olives and quinoa on romaine lettuce and kale tossed in red wine shallot vinaigrette. Berry Spinach & Shrimp Quinoa Salad, two skewers of grilled shrimp, fresh strawberries, blueberries, crumbled feta cheese and quinoa on baby spinach tossed in fat-free raspberry vinaigrette.

two skewers of grilled shrimp, fresh strawberries, blueberries, crumbled feta cheese and quinoa on baby spinach tossed in fat-free raspberry vinaigrette. Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pasta, grilled chicken and mushrooms with linguine pasta tossed in a creamy mustard sauce.

A flavorful adventure is never complete without Mimi's delectable French desserts. Adding to the classic Crème Brûlée and Apple Pie, new additions include:

Crème Caramel, a rich and silky custard topped with caramel sauce.

a rich and silky custard topped with caramel sauce. Classique Cheesecake, velvety cheesecake with a graham cracker crumb crust. Served with strawberry purée and a fresh strawberry.

velvety cheesecake with a graham cracker crumb crust. Served with strawberry purée and a fresh strawberry. Triple Berry Crumble , warm berry crumb cake topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

"At Mimi's we honor our heritage by continually introducing fresh and delicious French flavors," said Tiffany McClain, Senior Director of Marketing for Mimi's. "Our Spring Menu is inspired by the essence of France, which means we must have a strong focus on quality. At Mimi's we source only the best ingredients for each dish. From our new baguette sandwich menu, to our fresh quinoa and chicken or shrimp salads to creamy pastas and indulgent desserts, we've created a piece of France that anyone can enjoy."

Mimi's new menu will be available at all locations. Mimi's also showcases every meal with its house wines from Bordeaux, France available for $6 a glass and $22 a bottle every day. For locations, complete menu, including breakfast all day and hours of operation, visit www.mimiscafe.com.

About Mimi's

Founded in 1978, Mimi's is a neighborhood bistro offering fresh, hand-prepared American-French comfort food and bistro classics for brunch all day, lunch, dinner and special celebrations. Owned by Dallas-based Le Duff America, Inc., the North American subsidiary of global bakery-cafe leader Groupe Le Duff, headquartered in Rennes, France, Mimi's has 80 locations in 16 U.S. states. Mimi's sources the freshest ingredients, inspiring its French bistro classics and American comfort food. A full menu and more information are available at www.mimiscafe.com .

Media Contacts:

Catherine Festa & Julia Monter

catherine@thepowergroup.com

julia@thepowergroup.com

(214) 551-8483, (972) 415-3434

SOURCE Mimi's Cafe

Related Links

https://www.mimiscafe.com

