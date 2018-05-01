Mimi's® Celebrates Mother's Day With A Special 3-Course Menu

"Visiting Mimi's Café is a tradition for many families to celebrate special occasions, and our Mother's Day menu offers great value and delicious meals the whole family can enjoy," said Mimi's Senior Director of Marketing Tiffany McClain. "We have multiple options for families this Mother's Day, beginning with our Brunch at 7 a.m. or with our special 3-course menu beginning at 11 a.m."

The Mother's Day menu offers guests the choice of soup or salad, entrée and dessert starting at $18.99. Choices are:

Choice of a house salad, Caesar salad or cup of soup

Choice of entrée:

Slow Roasted Turkey, hand-carved with mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread dressing, fresh vegetables and orange-apple cranberry relish



Quiche Lorraine with hickory-smoked bacon, aged Parmesan, Swiss cheese and green onions



Fire-grilled Shrimp Brochette Skewers with a classic salt and pepper rub



Asian Chicken Chopped Salad with a slow-roasted chicken breast, red & green bell peppers, mandarin orange, basil, cilantro, chopped cabbage and romaine lettuce tossed in sesame dressing with fried wontons and sesame seeds



Mushroom Brie Burger with sliced sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and melted Brie on grilled sourdough



Chicken Cheddar Mac with pulled chicken in a rich cheddar sauce with crumbled bacon, penne pasta and Parmesan crust

For an additional $2 , guests can select Grilled Atlantic Salmon for their entrée

, guests can select Grilled Atlantic Salmon for their entrée Choice of dessert including decadent Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding or Molten Lava Cake

Guests can complement their meals with signature Mimi-mosas, including its White Peach Mimosa (a Korbel Champagne split with orange juice and the classic Bellini flavor of white peach), $6 house wine or specialty coffees for an additional charge.

Mimi's special Mother's Day kid's prix fixe menu includes a choice of entrée, side and drink paired with a celebratory scoop of ice cream for dessert, for $8.99. Kids will enjoy learning about Mimi's new furry friends, Elle and Pierre with its interactive Kid's Menu and activity sheet. Families can capture the day with their moms and take photo selfies with a special cut out with Elle and Pierre.

Those who dine with Mimi's for Mother's Day will receive a free entrée with second entrée purchase offer to use on a following May visit.

Mother's Day reservations are recommended. For locations, complete menu and hours of operation, visit www.mimiscafe.com.

About Mimi's

Founded in 1978 by Arthur Simms, who was stationed in France during World War II, Mimi's is a neighborhood cafe offering fresh, hand-prepared American-French comfort food and bistro classics for breakfast all day, lunch, dinner and special celebrations. Now owned by Dallas-based Le Duff America Inc., the North American subsidiary of global bakery-cafe leader Groupe Le Duff, headquartered in Rennes, France, Mimi's has 84 locations in 16 U.S. states. Mimi's sources the freshest ingredients, inspiring their scratch-made French bistro classics and American comfort food. A full menu and more information is available at www.mimiscafe.com.

Media Contacts:

Sara Hundley or Curry Heard

SPM Communications

sh@spmcommunications.com or curry@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimis-celebrates-mothers-day-with-a-special-3-course-menu-300639664.html

SOURCE Mimi’s

Related Links

http://www.mimiscafe.com

