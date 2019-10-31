Mimi’s Celebrates the Thanksgiving Season with Take-Home Feasts, Three-Course Dinner & Free Delivery with Grubhub

"Thanksgiving is one of the most special times of the year at Mimi's," said Tiffany McClain, head of marketing for Mimi's Bistro + Bakery. "Our mission is to provide guests with a reason to celebrate life around delicious food, friends and family. With Mimi's various Thanksgiving offerings, loved ones can relax. Let Mimi's do the work so you can enjoy the holiday."

Mimi's® Thanksgiving Take-Home Feast can be ordered online through Mimi's Catering for pre-order now and leading up to the holiday. The Feast serves up to 10 guests and includes:

Whole Herb-Buttered Turkey

Chef-Made Gravy

Buttered Cornbread Stuffing

Candied Pecan Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Whipped Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onion Strings

Cranberry Orange Relish

Two Carrot Nut Loaves

One Pumpkin Pie

One Pecan Pie

For those looking to celebrate Thanksgiving day at Mimi's, the Bistro also offers a dine-in, Three-Course Meal at every restaurant for parties of any size, reservations are recommended. The neighborhood Bistro is also partnering with Grubhub to provide free delivery of the Three-Course Meal on Thanksgiving day. The Three-Course Thanksgiving Meal includes:

Starter: a choice of a House or Caesar Salad or Cup of Soup (Tomato Basil, Corn Chowder or French Onion)

Main Course:

Roasted Sliced Turkey and Chef-Made Gravy



Buttered Cornbread Stuffing



Cranberry Orange Relish



Candied Pecan Mashed Sweet Potatoes



Whipped Mashed Potatoes



Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onion Strings

Dessert: a choice of a slice of Pumpkin Pie with whipped cream or a slice of Pecan Pie.

Mimi's and Grubhub are also partnering to provide guests with free delivery of all their Mimi's favorites from November 22-28 (the Three-Course Meal will only be available in-store and on Grubhub on Thanksgiving Day). For locations, the complete menu, including breakfast all day and hours of operation, please visit www.mimis.com. Reservations are recommended.

* A small order fee may apply for orders under $10. See here for additional terms and restrictions.

