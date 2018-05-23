Mimi's® Introduces New American Favorites For Summer

Mimi's summer menu items are:

Shareable Loaded Cheddar Fries : Topped with layers of melted cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with ranch dressing. ($10.99)

: Topped with layers of melted cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with ranch dressing. Shareable Barbecue Pulled Pork Hash Potatoes : Roasted potatoes loaded with layers of pulled pork, savory barbecue sauce, melted cheddar cheese and diced red onions. Served with a side of sour cream. ($10.99)

: Roasted potatoes loaded with layers of pulled pork, savory barbecue sauce, melted cheddar cheese and diced red onions. Served with a side of sour cream. Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich : Warm pulled pork drizzled with savory barbecue sauce and pickles on a toasted bun. Served with coleslaw and French fries. ($12.49)

: Warm pulled pork drizzled with savory barbecue sauce and pickles on a toasted bun. Served with coleslaw and French fries. Mimi's Funnel Cake: Golden brown, crispy funnel cake dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh strawberry slices, blueberries and whipped cream. ($6.99)

To complement the summer menu, Mimi's will offer refreshing summer beverages that include Samuel Adams™ Sam '76® beer, HandCraft Cabernet Sauvignon and Seven Daughters® Moscato.

Mimi's famous muffins will also get a seasonal twist with the Pineapple Upside-Down Muffin, available through August.

For locations, complete menu, including breakfast all day, and hours of operation, visit www.mimiscafe.com.

About Mimi's

Founded in 1978 by Arthur Simms, who was stationed in France during World War II, Mimi's is a neighborhood cafe offering fresh, hand-prepared American-French comfort food and bistro classics for breakfast all day, lunch, dinner and special celebrations. Now owned by Dallas-based Le Duff America Inc., the North American subsidiary of global bakery-cafe leader Groupe Le Duff, headquartered in Rennes, France, Mimi's has 83 locations in 16 U.S. states. Mimi's sources the freshest ingredients, inspiring their scratch-made French bistro classics and American comfort food. A full menu and more information are available at www.mimiscafe.com.

