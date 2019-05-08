Mimi’s Launches Fresh and Seasonal Menu for Spring

"Mimi's has a loyal brunch and dinner following and we're always looking for ways to offer our guests a taste of something new," said Tiffany McClain, senior director of marketing for Mimi's. "We're particularly excited to introduce our seasonal Power Bowls. They are something our guests have been seeking from us and we're delighted to give it to them with a variety of options that will satisfy sweet or savory cravings!"

Guests can enjoy the following seasonal dishes, in addition to their favorites at their local Mimi's through June 23:

Savory Power Bowl; poached egg with avocado, kale, grape tomatoes and garlic butter on a bed of brown rice, farro and quinoa.

poached egg with avocado, kale, grape tomatoes and garlic butter on a bed of brown rice, farro and quinoa. Sweet Power Bowl; fresh berries and walnuts drizzled with honey on a bed of quinoa.

fresh berries and walnuts drizzled with honey on a bed of quinoa. Mixed Berry Crème Crêpes; crêpes with a sweet cream filling, topped with fresh berries, strawberry purée and whipped cream. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of protein.

crêpes with a sweet cream filling, topped with fresh berries, strawberry purée and whipped cream. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of protein. Lemon Crème Crêpes; crêpes with a lemon cream filling, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with strawberry purée. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of protein.

crêpes with a lemon cream filling, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with strawberry purée. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of protein. Sweet Berry Muffin; sweet vanilla muffin baked with mixed berries, topped with sugar crumble and drizzled with strawberry purée.

sweet vanilla muffin baked with mixed berries, topped with sugar crumble and drizzled with strawberry purée. Chicken & Quinoa Mediterranean Salad; pulled roasted chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, onions, olives and quinoa on romaine lettuce and kale tossed in red wine shallot vinaigrette.

pulled roasted chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, onions, olives and quinoa on romaine lettuce and kale tossed in red wine shallot vinaigrette. Berry Spinach & Shrimp Quinoa Salad; two skewers of grilled shrimp, fresh strawberries, blueberries, crumbled feta cheese and quinoa on baby spinach tossed in fat-free raspberry vinaigrette.

two skewers of grilled shrimp, fresh strawberries, blueberries, crumbled feta cheese and quinoa on baby spinach tossed in fat-free raspberry vinaigrette. Salmon Niçoise; grilled salmon, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, French green beans, roasted potatoes and sliced hard-boiled egg on mixed greens tossed in red wine shallot vinaigrette. Served with crostinis.

grilled salmon, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, French green beans, roasted potatoes and sliced hard-boiled egg on mixed greens tossed in red wine shallot vinaigrette. Served with crostinis. Mussels Two Ways; mussels simmered in a buttery white wine sauce served with your choice of linguine or crisp golden frites.

"With our spring menu we capture the French-inspired flavors guests are craving with our Mussels Two Ways and the Salmon Niçoise, while also adding a seasonal twist to Mimi's fan favorites like our French Crêpes and new mimosas," said McClain.

Any guest in need of a refreshing beverage can now find the following libations at Mimi's:

Guava Mango Mimosa; a Korbel California Sparkling Rosé split with guava and mango nectar.

a Korbel California Sparkling Rosé split with guava and mango nectar. Tequila Sunrise Mimosa; a Korbel California Champagne split with tequila, orange juice and a pomegranate burst.

a Korbel California Champagne split with tequila, orange juice and a pomegranate burst. Cranberry Vodka Refresher; Absolut Citron, Original Perrier, cranberry juice and lime juice cocktail.

For locations, the complete menu, including breakfast all day and hours of operation, please visit www.mimiscafe.com.

About Mimi's

Founded in 1978, Mimi's is a neighborhood bistro offering fresh, hand-prepared American-French comfort food and bistro classics for brunch all day, lunch, dinner and special celebrations. Owned by Dallas-based Le Duff America, Inc., the North American subsidiary of global bakery-cafe leader Groupe Le Duff, headquartered in Rennes, France, Mimi's has 80 locations in 16 U.S. states. Mimi's sources the freshest ingredients, inspiring its French bistro classics and American comfort food. A full menu and more information are available at www.mimiscafe.com .

