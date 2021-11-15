MimiVax, LLC Receives FDA Approval to Initiate a New Phase 2b Clinical Study for the Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma

About SurVaxM

SurVaxM is the first of its kind patented peptide vaccine, developed at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. SurVaxM targets survivin, a cell-survival protein present in glioblastoma and many other cancers. A multi-center Phase 2a open label study in newly diagnosed glioblastoma was completed in 2020 (NCT02455557). Data from this study indicated a median overall survival of 25.8 months with a range of 19.5 to 43.5+ mos. Those survival statistics compare favorably with current standard of care, where patients are expected to have a median overall survival of 16 months, with a range of 14-18.4 mos.

MimiVax is collaborating and partnering for SurVaxM in several other indications; multiple myeloma in combination with Revlimid (BMS) (fully enrolled); recurrent glioblastoma in combination with Keytruda (Merck) (fully enrolled); and Neuro-endocrine Tumors (NET) (recruiting at Roswell Park).

The SurVaxM project has been graciously supported by donations to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and by private investors, including Buffalo Capital Partners and Varia Ventures.

About MimiVax LLC

At MimiVax, our mission is to disrupt cancer. We are dedicated to improving survival and sending hope to cancer patients. MimiVax is a NY based private, clinical-stage biotechnology company formed in 2012 to develop and commercialize SurVaxM and pipeline immunotherapeutics. For more information visit www.mimivax.com.

