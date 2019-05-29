MimiVax to present results of SurVaxM immunotherapy in glioblastoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2019 Annual Meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MimiVax LLC, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at leading scientific and industry events:

2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

May 31 to June 4, 2019

Chicago, Illinois, USA

"SurVaxM with standard therapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma: Phase 2 trial update" (Abstract-2016, available at http://abstracts.asco.org) will be presented by Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, FACP, principal investigator of the multi-center clinical trial (NCT02455557). Presentation at Central Nervous System Tumors Session from 8-11am CT on Sunday, June 2, followed by a discussion session that day from 4:30-6pm CT in Room S404.

Positive study data will be highlighted: Updated median progression free survival (mPFS) is now 15.5 months from diagnosis. Median overall survival (OS) is at 30.5 months from diagnosis. Data concluded that SurVaxM immunotherapy generated encouraging efficacy and immunogenicity in glioblastoma with minimal toxicity.

"Glioblastoma is one of the most common and aggressive forms of brain cancer, with few effective treatment options," said Michael Ciesielski, PhD; CEO for MimiVax. "That dire need underscores the importance of these promising results, as we seek to develop new and better therapies."

Five leading cancer centers participated in this study: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Cleveland Clinic and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

2019 BIO International Convention

June 3 to 6, 2019

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Ciesielski will provide an overview of the company, including its accomplishments to date with SurVaxM and its future plans, at 4:15pm ET on Monday, June 3, during Partnering Sessions at Theatre 4. Ciesielski and other company representatives will be available for one-on-one meetings with potential partners and collaborators throughout the BIO event. To schedule a meeting with MimiVax, please contact info@mimivax.com.

About MimiVax LLC:

MimiVax is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic targeted therapies for cancer. Our proprietary portfolio is based on technology licensed from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. For more information, visit www.mimivax.com.

About SurVaxM:

SurVaxM is a novel anti-cancer immunotherapeutic designed to stimulate robust immune responses targeted to survivin, a protein expressed by many forms of cancer, but rarely detectable in normal adult tissues. SurVaxM triggers T-cell immunity simultaneously with unique antibody-mediated anti-tumor responses. A Phase 1 safety study in recurrent glioma is complete; Phase 1 evaluation of SurVaxM combined with REVLIMID® (Celgene) for multiple myeloma; as well as Phase 1 for NeuroEndocrine Tumors (NET) are both now recruiting. The SurVaxM Phase 2 study in adults with newly diagnosed glioblastoma supported by Roswell Park and private investors, is fully enrolled and primary endpoint was achieved. MimiVax is expecting to initiate a pivotal randomized study of SurVaxM for newly diagnosed glioblastoma in 2019.

