Mimo Monitors Conducts Research to Uncover Biggest Challenges Facing Integrators Today While Offering Innovative Solutions

The speed at which technology evolves impacts integrators in several key ways, adding additional challenges and time consuming work to their plates. Rapidly advancing technology also often includes increasing complexity of systems making it more challenging and time-consuming for installations and requiring a more specialized skill set. As a consequence of the deeper knowledge required, integrators often need to hire employees with more niche skills which can often be costly and challenging. There's also the need to navigate skill obsolescence, consistently staying up-to-date on all of the technology so as to stay current and offer the best skills and resources for the job.

The whitepaper, created by Mimo Monitors, also addresses how updated technology has a resounding impact on several key verticals. In healthcare, changes such as Electronic Health Records have added new complexities while in education the rise of smart classrooms and e-learning has paved the way for the proliferation of interactive whiteboards and monitors for educational purposes. In the corporate realm, the hybrid work environment has dramatically changed video conferencing and instead of large-scale rooms, most companies now have several smaller conference rooms or huddle rooms drastically shifting the landscape.

"We want to be a resource the integrators can count on and trust to provide premium technology that is up-to-date or ahead of the curve to shift the burden of rapidly changing technology from integrators on to us." said Mimo Monitors CEO and President, David Anderson. "As an engineer running a technology company that puts both quality and customer service at the forefront of everything we do, at Mimo we work hard to provide all the necessary resources to ensure integrator's ease and success. Integrators should know that they can depend on Mimo Monitors to respond rapidly to any questions or problems that arise, simplifying their job and providing peace of mind."

To serve integrators and ensure that rapidly evolving tech becomes a more manageable challenge Mimo Monitors consistently works to be one step ahead of what integrators might need. In addition to providing new innovative products to the market, such as the Mimo Myst Link, the first AV-over-IP controller with HDMI capture, they make sure to include clear, detailed benefits and features on their comprehensive website. To accompany this there are also a myriad of product videos describing most products in detail, answering many key questions about the products to ensure integrators have all necessary information. The Mimo team also prides themselves on customer service, located in the US, ensuring timely responses to any questions with rapid turnaround times as well as working tirelessly to ensure seamless communication.

To read more about the challenges facing integrators found in Mimo Monitor's research, see this white paper here .

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

