Mimo Monitors Enters into Partnership with Lenovo as a Supplier of Lenovo's Touchscreen Controllers

Mimo Monitors tapped by Lenovo to collaborate on Smart Collaboration business

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the global experts in small touchscreen displays and a leader in conference room hardware, are pleased to share that they are now partnering with Lenovo as a supplier of multiple touchscreen controllers as part of Lenovo's Smart Collaboration business. Mimo Monitors, long considered a leader in the conference room space and found in conference rooms all around the world, is thrilled to provide their market expertise and cutting-edge engineering to Lenovo.

"When looking for a partner in the Smart Collaboration business, we sought out Mimo because of their impressive pedigree and knowledge of how to create an optimal product that fills an important need in the conference room space," said Bryan Thomas, Director of the Smart Office Business Group at Lenovo. "True to Mimo's DNA, they've created the ideal conference room solution, leveraging their cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking engineering while working in lockstep with our team."

Mimo Monitors has a reputation for being an innovator and in the conference room space, anticipating needs well in advance of the market. Over the last few years they have launched attention-getting and award-winning products such as the Mimo Myst Link, the first AV-over-IP controller with HDMI capture, and have been pioneers in bringing haptics into the conference room.

"Lenovo has a reputation for innovation and excellence, so we were thrilled to be asked to partner with them on their Smart Collaboration business," said David Anderson, CEO and President of Mimo Monitors. "We look forward to continuing and growing our synergistic relationship with Lenovo and providing premium products that fill an important need to customers, together."

To learn more about Mimo Monitors's video conferencing solutions visit: https://www.mimomonitors.com/collections/10-inch-monitors/products/mimo-myst-link-av-over-ip-display

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

