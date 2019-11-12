Mimo Monitors Saddened to Share That Charles (Chuck) Frame, Vice President of Global Sales, Passed Away

"Chuck was the first person I hired when I acquired Mimo Monitors. Right away I could tell he was the kind of guy I'd want on my team. He had a charisma about him that made him loved by everyone he met," said CEO of Mimo Monitors, David Anderson. "Over the past five years Chuck has become a valued friend and confidant. We bonded over our love for classic cars. He was into Chevelles and I love Mustangs (but I never held that against him). He would call me through video chat six or seven times a day just for a quick question or to chat. Now sadly, my days seem way too quiet and I miss those calls, and him, very much."

Chuck made a large impact on many of Mimo Monitors' team members due to his non-political, uplifting, and jovial nature.

"I met Chuck in winter 2018 and we hit it off right away. We made an immediate connection and I knew he would be one of those coworkers that I would be friends with for life. Whenever we were together at trade shows we would always make each other laugh. Unfortunately, our time was cut short and I was only able to spend 19 months with him," said Mike Campagna, CMO of Mimo Monitors. "Customers loved him, as did everyone at Mimo. I will miss him always."

As Chuck would have wanted, Mimo Monitors will continue to focus on servicing customers with flexible, premium solutions, and a customer-first approach. In honor of Chuck, Mimo Monitors will be donating 5 percent of all revenue for Black Friday weekend to The American Cancer Society.

