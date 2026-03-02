Mimosa Networks Accelerates Broadband Innovation with Expanded 6 Series Portfolio, TDMA Advancements, and Licensed Spectrum Platform Preview

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimosa Networks, a Radisys company and global provider of fixed wireless broadband solutions, today announced new advancements across its broadband access platform, underscoring continued momentum and investment in scalable wireless infrastructure for operators worldwide. These updates coincide with Mimosa's participation in several major industry events this week, including Mobile World Congress, ISP America, and Syscom Expo 2026.

Mimosa's C6 radio

Building on strong global deployment growth, Mimosa is expanding its 6 Series platform, accelerating customer migration from legacy solutions, and introducing software innovations that improve predictable network performance at scale. The company also previewed a new licensed–spectrum platform architecture, demonstrating ongoing innovation across both unlicensed and licensed wireless environments.

C6 General Availability: Expanding Real-World Deployment Capability

With the general availability of the Mimosa C6 Non–Line–of–Sight (NLOS) client radio, operators can now serve high–capacity broadband into locations where clear line–of–sight cannot be achieved — including dense vegetation, partial obstructions, and complex urban environments.

The C6 extends operator reach while maintaining high throughput and delivering strong economics for large–scale deployments.

C6x Lite Edition: Accelerating the Upgrade Path from Legacy Networks

The C6x Lite Edition continues to gain traction as the preferred upgrade path for operators transitioning from legacy C5x networks. The solution delivers enhanced throughput, improved spectral efficiency, and greater link reliability — enabling operators to modernize infrastructure with minimal operational disruption.

TDMA Firmware: Predictable Performance for Future-Ready Networks

Mimosa has begun rolling out its next–generation TDMA firmware, designed to enhance scheduling efficiency and provide more deterministic performance across dense subscriber environments.

These enhancements help operators:

Improve consistency during peak utilization

Maximize spectral efficiency in high–density deployments

Deliver predictable subscriber experiences as networks scale

Licensed Spectrum Platform Preview: Expanding Architectural Innovation

Mimosa also unveiled an early preview of its upcoming B26 licensed–spectrum backhaul platform, reflecting the company's continued investment in flexible wireless architectures that support a broad range of operator spectrum strategies. Additional details will be released in the coming months.

Delivering Broadband Where It's Needed Most

As operators evolve toward multi–access architectures, solutions that accelerate deployment timelines, close coverage gaps, and support long–term growth have become increasingly critical.

"What you're seeing across our portfolio is deliberate," said Jim Nevelle, SVP and General Manager for Mimosa Networks. "We're building on platforms operators already trust at scale — proven across networks serving millions of subscribers — and continuing to invest in solutions that help providers expand coverage, improve performance, and grow efficiently."

With expanding product capabilities and next–generation architecture innovations, Mimosa continues to help operators deliver broadband more rapidly and economically — complementing fiber and mobile infrastructure while extending service into underserved and hard–to–reach environments worldwide.

