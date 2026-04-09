Mimulus and GenScript Partner to Scale the World's First Zero-Watt Molecular Archive Infrastructure for the AI Era

The collaboration pairs Mimulus's molecular architecture with GenScript's massive synthesis scale to liberate critical grid power for AI compute and launch the "Forever Archive" for enterprise data permanence.

LOS ANGELES and PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimulus Corp, the pioneer in Molecular Archive Technology™, and GenScript Biotech Corporation, the world's leading provider of CMOS-based DNA synthesis technologies, today announced a multi-year, milestone-based strategic collaboration to industrialize DNA-based data storage.

As global cold archive data volumes race toward 200 zettabytes by the end of the decade, the build-out of global AI infrastructure has hit a physical wall where two critical bottlenecks are colliding. First, power availability—not GPU compute—has become the ultimate limit on AI expansion. Second, legacy cold archives built on magnetic tape and spinning disks continue to drain critical grid capacity, plagued by costly forced migrations and data corruption. This partnership aims to solve both issues simultaneously by leveraging Mimulus's "zero-watt," off-grid Molecular Archive Technology™ platform to architect and scale a fundamentally new infrastructure for the cold archive data storage tier.

"When a new category emerges, the winners are built on infrastructure," said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech Corporation. "At GenScript, we believe in Scripting Possibilities—turning what was once theoretical into scalable reality. DNA-based data storage will only become a viable real-world infrastructure when synthesis can be delivered at extraordinary throughput, quality, and cost. With Mimulus, we are building that industrial foundation to transform molecular storage from being 'scientific promise' into 'global reality'."

Under the agreement, GenScript will industrialize high-throughput DNA synthesis at scale to enable the mass production of Mimulus's Glacier Data Storage Cards™. The Glacier Card stores data permanently on a credit-card-sized device that requires no power, no cooling, and no ongoing maintenance—and the data never degrades.

Under the agreement, Mimulus has secured an option to an exclusive license to certain GenScript intellectual property in the field of digital DNA data storage, subject to defined milestones and terms. Representing the most advanced archival technology currently in development, the Mimulus architecture demands a medium capable of incredible density and uncompromised durability. To meet these rigorous specifications, GenScript will leverage its highly validated manufacturing platform—capable of synthesizing millions of oligonucleotides in parallel—delivering the scale and reproducibility required to make molecular data storage commercially viable.

The partnership scales the deployment of Mimulus's Glacier Data Storage Cards™ to enable:

Unleashing AI Compute via Power Reallocation: By completely decoupling archival storage from the data center stack, the Glacier Data Storage Card™ requires zero idle power. This allows data storage operators to reclaim the 7.5 MW of provisioned power trapped per exabyte by legacy tape and hard drive archives, redirecting up to 7.5 GW of global energy directly to high-value AI compute without requiring new grid permits.

By completely decoupling archival storage from the data center stack, the Glacier Data Storage Card™ requires zero idle power. This allows data storage operators to reclaim the 7.5 MW of provisioned power trapped per exabyte by legacy tape and hard drive archives, redirecting up to 7.5 GW of global energy directly to high-value AI compute without requiring new grid permits. Launching the "Forever Archive" for Data Permanence: Molecular Archive Technology™ offers centuries of durability with zero active maintenance. By permanently eliminating forced data migrations and costly hardware refreshes, the platform ensures 100% corruption-free retention while slashing operating costs by over 95%. The result is an unhackable, air-gapped vault designed to protect the world's most critical medical, financial, and media assets.

"Treating archival data as a multi-megawatt electrical load is a thermodynamic dead-end for the AI industry," said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., Founder and Chairman of Mimulus Corp. "When a single zero-watt Glacier Card can replace hundreds of thousands of power-hungry hard drives, you completely erase the physical footprint, drop the electrical draw to zero, and eliminate the need for massive cooling infrastructure. With GenScript's manufacturing scale, we are liquidating a massive operational liability—decarbonizing the data center and giving hyperscalers the exact megawatts they need for AI compute, all while delivering absolute data permanence to the enterprise."

To support near-term enterprise pilots and future commercialization, the teams are co-developing an integrated manufacturing pipeline alongside industry-standard S3 API compatibility, ensuring seamless integration for data center operators as Mimulus targets full hyperscale production by the end of the decade.

About Mimulus Corp

Mimulus Corp is a venture-backed biotechnology company architecting the world's first economically sustainable and physically permanent archival infrastructure for the age of AI. Through its proprietary Molecular Archive Technology™ and zero-watt Glacier Data Storage Cards, Mimulus combines the scaling laws of the semiconductor industry with the density of synthetic biology to solve the global archival storage crisis and liberate critical grid power for AI compute. Mimulus is making the future molecular. For more information, visit www.mimulus.co.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in biotech and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, GenScript has become a trusted global partner with a team of 6,100+ employees, supporting over 200,000 customers across 100+ countries and regions, including the world's Top 20 pharma companies.

Media Contact: Colette Patnaude, Mimulus Corp, [email protected]

Media Contact: Melis Inceer, GenScript Biotech Corporation, [email protected]

SOURCE Mimulus Corp