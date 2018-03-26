Mina Nardi Named Ohio's Direct Support Professional of the Year

Mina stood out in a crowded field for her dedicated work with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (ID/DD) at Koinonia Homes. As a DSP, Mina serves clients with a variety of needs and takes an individual-focused approach with each person.

"At Koinonia Homes, we have no shortage of caring, dedicated DSPs. Mina leads the pack with her commitment to person-centered support. She encourages and enables clients to make their own choices and honors their preferences," said Diane Beastrom, President and CEO of Koinonia. "Her many success stories of clients achieving goals and cultivation of meaningful relationships is at the core of our mission."

Mina is part of an elite group, this year the Direct Support Professional Recognition Award will be presented to one national recipient – and one District of Columbia, two international, 47 State and 10 special category recipients who embody the ideal qualities of the DSP. The awards will be presented at ANCOR's 2018 Annual Conference in New Orleans.

"My clients are like my family. I'm lucky to be a part of their lives," said Mina of her role at Koinonia. "If my clients are happy, I am happy. That's most important to me."

"Reading about the work these exceptional DSPs as they support people with disabilities in living full lives is always inspiring," said Barbara Merrill, ANCOR CEO. "This year's recipients are truly exemplary examples of their profession, but we know that there are many like them across the country, oftentimes working quietly and without recognition, whose compassion and dedication to their hard work deserves gratitude and appreciation."

About Koinonia Homes

Koinonia (coin-o-NEE-yah) is a leading 501(c)(3) organization in Northeast Ohio that provides residential services, day programs and employment services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its service portfolio includes 21 licensed group homes and more than 50 supported living arrangements, transportation services and shared living options in safe and healthy settings. For more information, visit www.koinoniahomes.org.

Media Contact:

Jessica Studeny

216-409-9319

jessica@acclaimllc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mina-nardi-named-ohios-direct-support-professional-of-the-year-300619740.html

SOURCE Koinonia Homes

Related Links

http://www.koinoniahomes.org

