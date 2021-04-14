Mina Starsiak Hawk, star of HGTV's Good Bones Partners with Primo International to Launch Exclusive Lifestyle Collection

"Fans often ask me where I get my furniture and how they can recreate my home designs" says Mina. "I have long desired to develop a furniture collection that is accessible, comfy and inviting for families. Being a busy mom of two kids and dogs, quality and functionality are also essential. Primo International is the perfect partner given their extensive 50 plus years of experience in the furniture and mattress industry and their capabilities in globally developing and sourcing products," adds Hawk.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mina who knows exactly what homeowners need and want," says John DeFalco, EVP Sales and Marketing, Primo International. "As a home renovator and designer rooted in real estate and home trends, Mina brings a wealth of creativity and direction for the styles, looks and solutions that we'll be creating together to deliver something spectacular." adds DeFalco.

An exclusive selection of the Two Chicks Home by Mina line up will be featured at the upcoming Las Vegas Furniture Market from April 11-15th, 2021, at the World Market Center.

About Mina Starsiak Hawk:

Mina is co-founder and owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer, star of HGTV's show Good Bones, a realtor, and a dedicated mom. Good Bones has proven to be a breakout hit with season six airing this coming June. She has also been featured in several other HGTV shows including the hit special Very Brady Renovation series and Rock the Block. Mina recently launched a retail storefront in Indianapolis, as well as her first children's book, Built Together, which released earlier this year through Zonderkidz/HarperCollins Christian Publishing. Mina is represented by Arc Collective and lives with her family in Indianapolis.

About Primo International:

Primo International is a leading Canadian importer of fine quality leather and fabric upholstery, bedding, home furnishings and décor. Founded and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Primo International is a family run business, led by its President and CEO, George Itzkovitz.

Our steady growth and success is a direct result of our dedication to building strong alliances with our customers and suppliers from around the world. As a company that prides itself on treating its clients with honesty, fairness, and respect, we committed to offering the highest standard of products and designs, while maintaining competitive industry prices.

With two warehouses in Montreal, totaling 500,000 sq.ft., as well as in California and North Carolina, we are able to efficiently service all North America with ease. With permanent showrooms in three major North American cities, we are also an established participant at furniture trade shows across North America.

At Primo International, our staff of over 250 dedicated employees worldwide continues to grow thanks to the shared vision and hard work of our teams.

Primo International is also a Tier II Validated Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) Member. C-TPAT is an innovative government/private sector partnership program that secures the importing and exporting of goods, which results in the reduction of lead time to our customers.

OUR MISSION

Our mission is to remain committed to providing our customers with exciting and innovative quality made products at competitive prices. We, at Primo International, are devoted to the highest level of service possible and firmly believe in the fair, ethical and equal treatment of our valued clients, team members and suppliers.

SOURCE Primo International

