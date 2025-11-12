Minalex Partners with Dunaway to Bring Visual AI to Precision Extrusion

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minalex, an industry leader in the manufacture of miniature aluminum extrusions, has incorporated Detect-It AI, an on-premises visual AI platform for industrial inspection, into its extrusion manufacturing operations. The investment adds a new layer of intelligence to how the company monitors, controls, and continuously improves each step of production, enhancing worker safety, ensuring quality, and increasing efficiency while maintaining the tightest tolerances its customers rely on.

Minalex is at the forefront of extrusion-industry companies utilizing visual AI to improve workforce safety, manufacturing efficiency, and product quality, demonstrating a practical, people-first approach to continuous improvement and precision manufacturing.

Dunaway, a trusted partner to the extrusion industry, is leading the implementation as part of its expanding role in AI innovation for manufacturing. The initial installation focuses on workforce safety, with line-side cameras monitoring operators to identify behaviors outside of defined "net parameters," triggering an alert, an automatic stop, or other predetermined actions.

By analyzing high-speed video directly from the production line, Detect-It AI enables the early detection of irregularities, reduces potential risks, and verifies critical process steps in real-time. This delivers immediate feedback to operators, minimizes disruptions, and ensures every extrusion meets specifications before moving downstream.

"Integrating human expertise with intelligent technology is how we keep raising the bar for our customers," said Michael Casey, Vice President of Minalex. "Detect-It AI gives our team enhanced visibility at line speed. In the future, we anticipate using the technology to confirm dimensions and finish quality sooner, guide adjustments with data, and support our people with tools that make great work even better."

The initiative supports employees as much as it advances technology. By surfacing actionable insights at the point of production and instituting safety interlocks that respond to out-of-parameter conditions, Detect-It AI enables operators to make quicker, better-informed decisions while maintaining a strong focus on safety. The deployment complements Minalex's workforce training, quality culture, and ongoing investments in facilities and equipment while serving customers across aerospace, defense, electronics, transportation, medical, and other industries.

With this implementation, Minalex is at the forefront of extrusion-industry companies utilizing visual AI to improve workforce safety, manufacturing efficiency, and product quality, demonstrating a practical, people-first approach to continuous improvement and precision manufacturing.

"Our goal is to make AI practical and beneficial for every extrusion facility," said Jason Markijohn, President of Dunaway. "At Minalex, we're showing how intelligent vision can directly improve safety and performance on the shop floor, setting a new standard for how AI supports people in manufacturing."

About Minalex Corporation

Minalex Corporation, located in Whitehouse Station, NJ, has been a family-owned business since it was founded over 60 years ago. An industry leader, the company manufactures small-profile aluminum extrusions with precise tolerances, specializing in and excelling at producing the most custom solutions. As a full-service organization, it provides finished, high-quality products, both standard and custom, that conform exactly to customer specifications. Minalex Corporation is a fully AS9100 and ISO9001 certified company with AMS Specs, MIL Spec, and QQ Specs. For more information about Minalex Corporation, please visit: www.minalex.com.

About Detect-It AI

Detect-It AI is a visual AI platform built for manufacturers to deploy real-time inspection, error-proofing, and safety applications without code. Its on-premises architecture helps protect sensitive designs and production data while enabling rapid model deployment from video sources on the factory floor.

About Dunaway, Inc.

Dunaway, Inc. is a trusted partner to the extrusion industry, providing equipment solutions and technical services that support safe, efficient, and reliable operations. The company assists manufacturers with machinery integration, modernization, and maintenance, helping optimize production performance and quality across new and existing lines.

SOURCE Minalex Corporation