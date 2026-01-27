Minaris Announces Viral Clearance Laboratory Upgrade at Philadelphia Campus

New Viral Clearance client suites expand capacity and enhance laboratory throughput by 25%, complemented by remote monitoring and access capabilities for real-time study execution

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minaris, a global cell and gene therapy (CGT) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and multimodality biosafety testing provider, today announced an upgrade to its Viral Clearance laboratory capabilities at its Philadelphia campus. The upgrade expands capacity to four state-of-the-art client suites designed to ensure efficient operational execution and optimized client experience through application of advanced digital tools and optimized workflows in a new facility layout.

The new Viral Clearance capabilities support Minaris Advanced Testing, Minaris' business unit focused on providing multimodality biosafety testing services to US and global clients. The upgraded suites are expected to enhance laboratory throughput by approximately 25%, and provide more flexible study configurations designed to optimize timelines, cost-efficiency, and quality across both innovative and established therapeutic platforms. The enhanced capabilities will also increase capacity for Validation on Demand (VOD) services, where the sponsor can perform a Viral Clearance study utilizing Minaris' trained scientists.

"This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the Philadelphia campus as a center of excellence for biosafety testing and is an integral part of our end-to-end services platform," said Orla Cloak, CEO of Minaris. "By expanding Viral Clearance capabilities, we are strengthening our ability to support more adaptable study configurations that help clients optimize timelines and cost-efficiency without compromising quality."

The Viral Clearance upgrade also reinforces Minaris' broader Philadelphia site growth strategy, establishing dedicated viral clearance laboratory capacity within the campus and supporting tighter integration between biosafety testing and Minaris' development and manufacturing services. The upgraded environment reinforces Minaris Advanced Testing's commitment to service: easy to engage, efficient to execute, and cost-effective, ensuring clients can move forward with confidence and minimal complexity.

"Quality and operational rigor are foundational to how we design and run our testing environments," said Dr. Luciana Mansolelli, Chief Quality Officer of Minaris. "The upgraded Viral Clearance suites, combined with remote monitoring and access capabilities, are designed to improve visibility into in-process activities and support faster, more informed decisions throughout study execution."

About Minaris Advanced Testing

Minaris Advanced Testing provides multimodality biosafety testing services for cell and gene therapies and biologics, including viral clearance, biosafety testing, product characterization, and GMP analytics to support programs from development through commercial readiness. With a client-first approach, Minaris Advanced Testing delivers efficient, cost-effective testing solutions and a streamlined experience that makes it easier for sponsors to execute studies and advance their programs.

About Minaris

Minaris is a global cell and gene therapy (CGT) CDMO and multimodal biosafety testing organization. With more than 25 years of CGT development and manufacturing expertise and more than 40 years in biosafety testing, Minaris combines deep legacy experience with state-of-the-art GMP facilities as a fully U.S.-owned organization under new ownership and management, built for today's evolving therapeutic landscape. Through its divisions, Minaris Advanced Therapies and Minaris Advanced Testing, the company supports innovators from IND through commercial supply and delivers GMP analytics, biosafety, viral clearance, and product characterization across CGT and biologics. With five global sites across three continents, Minaris is committed to helping partners bring more therapies to more patients worldwide. For more information, visit https://minaris.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

