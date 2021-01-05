Mind & Body Wines Bring Balance With Fewer Calories And Less Alcohol

"The millennial moderation movement has taken hold, and consumers in search of balance are here to stay," said Brie Wohld, vice president, marketing for Mind & Body Wines. "This new wine brand answers the call of consumers everywhere who have been resoundingly reaching for a low-calorie, low-alcohol wine that better fits their lifestyles and helps them reach their wellness goals."

Mind & Body uses traditional winemaking methods to achieve rich flavor, alluring texture and excellent balance across its portfolio. Starting with wine from premier California vineyards, Mind & Body uses a spinning cone column to remove alcohol from a small amount of the wine, while preserving the wine's delicate aromas and flavors. Mind & Body then blends the dealcoholized wine with traditional wine to create a robust, flavorful finished product that encourages not just sipping, but savoring.

Like the lifestyle it supports, this trio is beautifully balanced; their flavor profiles defy what's expected from low-calorie, low-alcohol wines. Mind & Body Pinot Grigio is light, crisp and refreshing, bursting with tropical fruit flavors and aromas. Its delicate floral notes mingle with ripe pear, peach and melon on the nose, leading to flavors of bright citrus, white peach and tropical fruit. Mind & Body Rosé shows a pale pink hue in the glass, while the nose brims with floral aromas. The fresh and vibrant palate offers flavors of fresh strawberries, complemented by a crisp, refreshing finish. The full-bodied Mind & Body Cabernet Sauvignon exudes dark, enticing aromas of ripe blackberries and juicy raspberries. Notes of dried herbs and vanilla complement robust black cherry flavors and lead to a smooth, rounded finish.

Those looking to welcome Mind & Body Wines into their wellness routines this January are encouraged to visit VinePair.com; the publication is starting the new year off on the right foot with Mindful Drinking Month, presented by Mind & Body. Throughout the month of January, VinePair – the largest and widest-reaching beverage publication, reaching more than 31 million people monthly – will examine Mind & Body within editorial coverage, infographics and Podcasts that are dedicated to finding a healthy balance in all aspects of life.

This January and throughout the year, consumers can feel confident when reaching for the premium low-calorie, low-alcohol wine brand backed by Trinchero Family Estates, the leader in the reduced alcohol and alcohol-removed wine space for nearly 30 years. With all of the flavor and far less guilt, Mind & Body is the perfect partner for taking on wellness goals and living life to the fullest this year and years to come.

About Mind & Body Premium Low-Calorie Wine

Mind & Body Wines are dedicated to empowering you to live your best life. Our premium, low-calorie, low-alcohol California wines are carefully crafted to deliver a delicious wine experience that complements your mindful, wellness-focused lifestyle. Crafted using traditional winemaking methods, a small portion of Mind & Body Wines utilizes an innovative approach called the spinning cone column to remove some of the alcohol while preserving the integrity of the flavors. The finished Mind & Body Wines are delicious California wines that are 90 calories per 5 ounce serving, 9 percent alcohol, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and made with no added sugar. For more information, visit mindandbodywines.com.

Social Media

Instagram: @mindandbodywines

Facebook: @mindandbodywines

Media Contact

Brittany Haning, senior public relations manager for Trinchero Family Estates

[email protected]

#707-266-2333

SOURCE Mind & Body Wines

Related Links

http://mindandbodywines.com

