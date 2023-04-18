Mind and Match Launches Psychotherapy Matching Platform for Gen Z and Millennials

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind and Match , a teletherapy marketplace connecting young adults with licensed mental health professionals, today announced the launch of its proprietary matching algorithm. Developed in consultation with Dr. John C. Norcross, Distinguished Professor & Chair of Psychology at the University of Scranton and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Upstate Medical University, the algorithm incorporates existing research on personalizing psychotherapy to create a unique and more effective experience for each user.

The new algorithm considers a patient's goals, health benefits, and out-of-pocket budget, as well as their strong preferences about treatment approach, therapist characteristics, and in-session methods. The highest-ranked therapist matches are shown to potential patients. "Decades of research demonstrate that personalizing psychotherapy to clients enhances the therapeutic alliance, improves therapy retention, and produces better treatment outcomes," according to Norcross.

Alongside the algorithm launch, Mind and Match introduced a redesigned user experience personalized to each user. "We heard our users' frustration with keeping track of therapists they'd contacted across different sites and having to repeat information about themselves on multiple introductory calls," said Megan Rozanski, CEO and Co-Founder. "Our new dashboard simplifies this process, making it easy to track all therapists contacted via Mind and Match. We also offer patients the option to make a copy of their completed treatment goals and preferences form available to each therapist they contact, which helps to share additional context in a low-friction way."

Mind and Match is built by and for Gen Z and millennial users. 18-29 year olds reported the highest rates of symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder throughout the pandemic and continue to report the greatest unmet need for counseling or therapy relative to other age groups (CDC Household Pulse Survey). While Mind and Match is geared towards young adults, any adult over the age of 18 can access the platform.

About Mind and Match

Mind and Match is a two-sided marketplace that matches therapy seekers with licensed mental health professionals practicing teletherapy. The platform connects patients and providers based on fit, not just geography, reinventing the traditional zip code-based provider directory. Mind and Match was part of the 2022 Neo Accelerator cohort; since launching, hundreds of licensed mental health professionals have completed profiles on the platform, with availability to support teletherapy clients across 35+ states. For more information, please visit www.mindandmatch.com or contact Megan Rozanski at [email protected]

