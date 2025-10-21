MIND Announces Endpoint DLP Innovations to Better Protect Data in the AI Era

New platform enhancements for endpoint data loss prevention

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND , the first-ever data security platform to enable stress-free Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Insider Risk Management (IRM) programs, today announced new innovations to endpoint data protection. These AI-native DLP capabilities redefine how enterprises prevent data loss, on every user device, across every environment, with unmatched content- and context-awareness. As GenAI usage continues to expand, it's every organization's imperative to stop data leaks on endpoints without disrupting productivity and innovation.

MIND upgrades Endpoint DLP to provide an improved experience

As the most immediate and active touchpoint for sensitive data, the endpoint plays a pivotal role in the data security lifecycle. Endpoint DLP has historically been one of the most challenging areas of data protection, prone to noise, complexity, blind spots and user friction. But it's also where some of the most critical risks originate. From accidental file uploads to intentional data exfiltration, the endpoint is where sensitive data is most often handled, manipulated and moved. MIND addresses these risks head-on with a platform that detects risk in real time and responds automatically with dynamic, policy-based remediation and prevention. MIND gives security teams a more accurate, proactive way to stop data leaks before they happen.

MIND's new endpoint innovations deliver enhanced controls to its award-winning platform, one built for the future of data protection in the AI era, where visibility, context and automation are seamlessly connected. Built on MIND's unified platform that spans discovery, classification, detection, remediation, policy management and prevention, this expansion brings the same level of simplicity and automation to the protection of endpoints and the data they process. With this announcement, MIND becomes the first in the industry to combine built-in advanced AI data classification, risk remediation and now modern enterprise endpoint protection.

"Data security shouldn't feel disruptive. It should provide peace of mind," said Eran Barak, Co-Founder and CEO at MIND. "With this update, we've expanded our endpoint capabilities, making protection intuitive for our customers and seamless for their users, ready for what's next in this era of AI."

Endpoint data protection and more, upgraded

MIND is transforming endpoint DLP into a less stressful part of the data security lifecycle. Legacy tools have long been complex, noisy and disconnected, yet the endpoint remains one of the most critical control points in modern data security. It's where AI tools interact with sensitive data and where it is most vulnerable. This expanded approach replaces friction with automation, noise with intelligence and complexity with a simple, stress-free approach. These platform enhancements are designed to simplify and fortify sensitive data protection at the edge .

MIND's Endpoint DLP elevates the experience with:

Full Data Lineage: Track every sensitive file's journey across users, devices, origins and destinations.

Track every sensitive file's journey across users, devices, origins and destinations. Native App Protection: Protect data used inside locally installed applications without agent sprawl or user disruption, including GenAI apps.

Protect data used inside locally installed applications without agent sprawl or user disruption, including GenAI apps. USB and Peripheral Controls: Automatically govern and stop data leaks to external devices connected to the endpoint with precision.

Automatically govern and stop data leaks to external devices connected to the endpoint with precision. Evidence Collection: When triggered by policy violations, capture screenshots, file actions, user behavior and more for investigations and audits.

"Most endpoint DLP tools operate in isolation; MIND does not," said Itai Schwartz, Co-Founder and CTO at MIND. "This release deepens our endpoint data protection and reinforces just how central the endpoint is to data security. By expanding our coverage within our unified platform, we're giving security teams the visibility, context and control they need, where it matters most."

About MIND

MIND is on a mission to help organizations thrive in the AI era by protecting their most sensitive data, mitigating risks and preserving brand reputation. MIND is the first-ever data security platform to enable stress-free DLP and IRM programs on autopilot and protect data at rest and in motion. We enable businesses to mind what matters—their most sensitive data. Founded and led by cybersecurity leaders and industry veterans, MIND is based in Seattle, WA. For more information, contact us at [email protected].

