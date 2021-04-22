Mind Beauty on Why It's Harder to Wear a Mask in the Heat but Important Nonetheless

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBeauty, creators of the AM99 protective face masks, is urging Americans to continue to wear face masks during the upcoming summer season. This will be the second summer in which Americans will be attempting to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as parks, beaches, and other public venues will see surges of attendance with the nicer weather. Although the summer heat can make wearing a mask feel clammy and uncomfortable, the AM99 face mask uses a sturdy material to help the mask not stick to faces like disposable masks often do. AM99's nanotechnology helps to keep the mask clean and safe in a humid environment, and it will also stay odor-free, unlike other masks.

Mind Beauty

Although viruses tend to die in heated temperatures, COVID-19 has proven to be an exception in certain cases. As we saw last summer, the coronavirus was able to remain persistent throughout the warmer months of 2020. MindBeauty's team wants to actively encourage its customers and the general public to wear a mask when necessary during the summer but advises to find cool shelter in the event that an individual begins to experience symptoms of overheating.

Studies from the prestigious John Hopkins University show that wearing protective masks can affect the amount of physiological stress on the body and raise the microclimate around the face.

"We want to encourage mask-wearing as the summer months approach, but we also want to be careful and cognizant of the dangers of overheating," said Joei Lau, Founder of MindBeauty. "It's important to identify areas where you can decompress when outdoors exposed to heat. Mask break areas are going to be key. If it becomes harder to breathe or you feel lightheaded or dizzy under your mask, it's time to get out of the heat."

Last summer, many individuals experienced extreme stress in the heat, causing them to feel like the mask is suffocating them. Without question, it can be psychologically draining during the summer months without the proper precautions. Taking breaks from the warm weather and being able to take off the face mask is going to be a necessary routine this year, but as Lau has been telling her customers, people must be sure to comply with the rules and regulations set forth by both public and private places.

"While removing the mask and getting away from the heat are going to be crucial for the health and well-being of many this summer, we must not forget to abide by the social distancing rules and face-covering mandates that were put in place for the protection of our communities," said Lau. "If we want to return to a sense of normalcy one day, we must play by the rules and be safe while doing so."

About MindBeauty

MindBeauty created the AM99™ line of protective face masks as a response to the heightened need for simple and effective solutions to contain, protect against, and minimize the effects of the global outbreak. The result is a reusable face mask that is an effective, safe, and fashionable option that's early-to-market for users and outperforms other masks in the market landscape. Learn more at am99tech.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Mind Beauty