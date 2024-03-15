Mind Body Optimization Launches Innovative Wellness Centers in Southlake and Plano, Texas

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and PLANO, Texas, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant leap forward for individualized wellness, Mind Body Optimization (MBO) proudly announces the opening of its state-of-the-art wellness centers in Southlake and Plano, Texas. These centers, located at 271 West Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX, and 5038 Tennyson Parkway, Suite 100B, Plano, TX, opened their doors on February 15, 2024, embarking on a mission to revolutionize the approach to physical and mental well-being.

MBO stands at the forefront of integrative healing, offering a sanctuary for individuals seeking comprehensive wellness solutions. With a unique focus on integrative healing for treatment-resistant individuals, MBO's outpatient services are designed to address the multifaceted needs of its clients, emphasizing the optimization of the mind and body as a foundational step towards achieving lasting wellness.

A Whole-Person Approach to Wellness

At the heart of Mind Body Optimization's philosophy is the belief that sustainable healing begins with a harmonious balance between the mind and body. This principle guides the array of services offered at the Southlake and Plano centers, including therapy, psychiatry, medication management, hormone testing, nutritional counseling (coming soon), and day treatment programming (coming soon).

These services are meticulously tailored to enhance the body's natural capabilities, fostering an environment where clients can achieve sustainable healing.

"Our mission at Mind Body Optimization is to guide our clients towards achieving their highest level of wellness," stated Mike Sisk, Founder and CEO of MBO. "We are dedicated to a therapeutic approach that addresses both the physical and mental components of health, ensuring a transformative journey towards improved well-being."

Innovative Services and Specialized Programs

MBO's new centers are equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by experts in various fields, including licensed therapists, psychiatrists and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.

MBO is committed to providing personalized, compassionate care, featuring specialized programs for stress management, rehabilitation, and enhancing mental wellness through individual, group, family, and couples therapy options. These programs ensure a customized wellness path for every client, addressing their unique needs and goals.

About Mind Body Optimization

Mind Body Optimization is a premier wellness center dedicated to integrating physical and mental health strategies to foster comprehensive well-being.

With a commitment to innovation and quality, the new centers located in Southlake and Plano offer a diverse range of evidence-based services designed to support mental wellness and promote a balanced lifestyle through a comprehensive, person-centered approach.

MBO believes that everyone possesses the potential for progress and improvement, irrespective of the challenges they face.

Contact Information:

Mike Sisk, CEO

Mind Body Optimization

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (972) 884-4858

Southlake Address: 271 West Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX 76092

Plano Address: 5038 Tennyson Parkway, Suite 100B, Plano, TX 75024

For more information or to reach out, please visit our website at [https://www.mindbodyo.com](https://www.mindbodyo.com).

SOURCE Mind Body Optimization