Mind Cure Announces Build-Out of Digital Therapeutics, iSTRYM: A Technology Platform for Mental Wellness Optimization & Psychedelic Research

Mind Cure's iSTRYM (pronounced eye-stream) has been designed to warehouse the largest collection of psychedelic research and ongoing mental optimization data. With machine learning deployed, iSTRYM will provide greater speed to Mind Cure's research team, richer data to health professionals and clients, as well as a hub of protocol and procedural information for psychedelic practitioners worldwide.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("Mind Cure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of iSTRYM, the Company's digital therapeutic tool, designed to provide close to real-time data regarding patient care, procedures and protocols, and other resources for therapists, clinicians, and patients with mental health concerns.

"As a life sciences and digital therapeutics company, providing speed to market with novel psychedelic therapies through deeper data analytics is a strength we are developing with iSTRYM. Further, as we build out our database for mental wellness, both therapists and individuals will get mental wellness protocols for wellness optimization and support. iSTRYM exists to become the source that individuals turn to for science-backed, personalized mental health support at scale."- Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO.

Gaps between clients, researchers, and therapists create disparities in the collection of critical insights that arise outside of psychedelic-assisted therapy sessions, and ultimately prevent new scientific breakthroughs. Mind Cure's iSTRYM provides a digital solution to the loss of crucial, uncategorized data points by connecting patient feedback and clinician expertise together in one place. Additionally, most psychedelic therapy research exists in cloistered scientific communities, which limits the possible intersection of great clinical practice and new protocols. iSTRYM brings together a large database of existing protocols to all psychedelic clinicians, enhancing the scientific efficacy for the entire psychedelic research community.

"We're developing the kind of global administration portal that could become the solution the industry needs. One of the key differentiators in our proprietary tech piece is the implementation of artificial intelligence, working in the background, to taxonify the uncategorized daily inputs from patients into tangible assets that will then inform treatments. From onboarding patients to collecting critical insights across different arms of the psychedelics research space, iSTRYM could revolutionize the way we build communities around a common goal of mental wellness." - Geoff Belair, CTO.

About Mind Cure's iSTRYM

iSTRYM is a centralized management system for psychedelic therapeutic research, the deployment of care and integration based on a microservices design model, and is built with responsive principals. iSTRYM contains strategic data loops that continually aggregate new insights, and an application that equips patients as active participants in their own mental wellness journey.

The focus with iSTRYM is to disrupt the mental health industry by providing accessible and innovative technological resources that optimize the use of patient data to support diagnoses and treatments. iSTRYM's app component will record patients' uncategorized data, such as weather, location, mood, heart rate, and other metrics that take place after therapy sessions and throughout therapeutic integration.

This protocol optimization coupled with iSTRYM's AI will create a convergence of commonalities among patients. iSTRYM will use AI to collate insights found across datasets to steer clinicians towards better diagnoses, treatments, and ultimately personalized care at scale.

The name iSTRYM reflects empathy, commonalities, and Mind Cure's mission as an adaptive mental wellness company. The lowercase "i" represents the collective "we" of humanity and life on planet Earth, all of which are connecting, building, and reflecting together as pillars in our world. As a stream flows, adapts, grows, and changes, so do we. We choose to work collectively, utilizing data to elevate and transform our collective mental wellness.

About Geoff Belair

Geoff Belair, Mind Cure's Chief Technology Officer, has over 30 years of experience leading as a senior architect of innovative technology platforms that require precise, secure integrations. Geoff managed the development of technology solutions in the fintech, banking, and insurance industries. He possesses a unique combination of software architecture and design experience with a deep understanding of technology adoption, with platforms that have exceeded $1 billion in annual activity across 125ᐩ locations. His experience with security infrastructure and agile methodologies ensures technical foundations are scalable in every project he leads.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. Mind Cure believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

Mind Cure is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. Mind Cure is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

