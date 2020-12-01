Mind Cure Promotes Kelsey Ramsden to President and Chief Executive Officer

The new visionary CEO to execute her psychedelics strategy for transformational mental health care

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("Mind Cure" or the "Company") is pleased today to announce the appointment of Kelsey Ramsden as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With Over 15 years founding, scaling and operating innovative businesses across several industries, Mrs. Ramsden has built multiple eight-figure companies from the ground up. She is an experienced leader and acclaimed entrepreneur, twice recognized as Canada's Top Female Entrepreneur of the Year. After serving as Mind Cure's COO, Mrs. Ramsden steps into the President and CEO role as of December 1, 2020. She possesses a thorough understanding of the mental health industry and a clear vision of where it is going.

Mrs. Ramsden stated, "I am humbled and excited to step into the position of President and CEO at Mind Cure. I have a profound passion for this industry and finding a better way to treat mental health. Through firsthand experience I know the incredibly promising potential of new drugs, treatments and therapies and am excited to work with our team to bring them to people in need."

After guiding Mind Cure through its initial public offering and early operations, former President and CEO Philip Tapley will continue to serve the Board of Directors as Chairman. It was obvious to him early on that Mrs. Ramsden was the right leader to continue to build upon what he started. "Mrs. Ramsden will take our strategic vision to new heights," said Mr. Tapley. "We have earned the trust of the industry and our shareholders these past few months, and now we get to work to translate that into earning the trust of our customers and those in need of new mental health treatments. Mrs. Ramsden has the full support of our Board of Directors and the right strategic plan in place for Mind Cure to become an industry leader."

Mind Cure aims to identify and develop the pathways transforming mental health and wellness. Its unique focus will provide doctors, clinicians, and health regulators with data-driven research to prove the efficacy of treatment for people suffering from mental health illnesses and looking for a new way forward. "There are many promising companies, areas of research and studies emerging every single day in our industry. I will ensure that everything we do at Mind Cure is built on trust and backed by science," said Mrs. Ramsden. "This growing industry of psychedelics and new mental health treatments requires a paradigm shift away from the old way of doing things. I have done things differently as a leader throughout my career. This industry needs more individualization. Richer scientific rigor. More empathy and trust that is earned. This is how I plan to lead Mind Cure."

About Mrs. Ramsden

Kelsey Ramsden has spent her life building and scaling businesses in unconventional ways. She was named one of Canada's 100 most powerful women, won Canada's #1 female entrepreneur two years in a row, and proudly serves as a Richard Branson Centre Mentor.

Mrs. Ramsden also serves on the Entrepreneurship Council for the University of Western Ontario. An accomplished keynote speaker and bestselling author, she holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

The Company has granted a total of 500,000 stock options to Mrs. Ramsden pursuant to the terms of her executive employment agreement and the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.63 and subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. Mind Cure believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

Mind Cure is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. Mind Cure is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Philip Tapley, Chairman

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: Mrs. Ramsden being named President and CEO of Mind Cure; Mrs. Ramsden having a clear vision of where Mind Cure needs to go; Mrs. Ramsden taking Mind Cure to new heights; Mind Cure becoming an industry leader; Mind Cure identifying and developing the pathways transforming mental health and wellness; Mrs. Ramsden's plans to lead Mind Cure; Mind Cure earning the trust of the industry and its shareholders; Mrs. Ramsden having the right strategic plan in place.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Mind Cure, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian and global economy and Mind Cure's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; Mrs. Ramsden's plans to lead Mind Cure; Mrs. Ramsden building Mind Cure into an industry leader. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Mind Cure believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian and global economy, Mind Cure's industry and its business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, Mind Cure and may materially adversely affect its investments, results of operations, financial condition and Mind Cure's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; the promotion of Mrs. Ramsden may not help Mind Cure achieve its goals.

Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Additional information on the risk factors that could affect Mind Cure can be found under "Risk Factors" in Mind Cure's final prospectus which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Mind Cure. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Mind Cure assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

United States Advisory

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), may be offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

