Mind Our Future Colorado Hosts Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on Youth Mental Health

Actionable solutions outlined in Policy Playbook for Colorado's next governor

DENVER, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28, Mind Our Future Colorado brought together gubernatorial candidates from both parties to discuss the state's youth mental health crisis and their proposed solutions. Colorado ranks in the bottom half nationally (31st in the nation) for youth mental health, and suicide remains a leading cause of death for youth under 18.

Colorado gubernatorial candidates from both parties gather to discuss the state's mental health crisis. Pictured: US Senator Michael Bennet, State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

Children's Hospital Colorado and Healthier Colorado joined forces earlier this year to launch Mind Our Future Colorado, a nonpartisan statewide initiative to elevate child and youth mental health in the 2026 gubernatorial election. Nearly 70 healthcare organizations, advocates and community members have joined the coalition to demand action from Colorado's next governor.

Ahead of the gubernatorial candidate forum, Children's Hospital Colorado and Healthier Colorado released a Policy Playbook informed by coalition partners and voices across the state. The playbook outlines tangible actions for the next governor to take upon entering office to improve the state of youth mental health in Colorado.

"We believe youth mental health is the defining issue of this generation. This forum demonstrated the importance of elevating child and youth mental health in this year's gubernatorial race and beyond," said Jena Hausmann, President and CEO of Children's Hospital Colorado. "Our Policy Playbook provides the next governor with a clear roadmap to transform Colorado's approach to youth mental health. This isn't about politics – it's about our collective responsibility to the next generation and advocating so leaders will invest in and prioritize them."

"What this forum made clear is that families can no longer wait for incremental change," said Joshua Ewing, Executive Director of Healthier Colorado. "With federal funding for children's mental health programs fading, our state must step up. And we need a leader committed to change. The solutions in this Playbook are bold, comprehensive and ready for implementation on day one of the next administration."

Prior to the forum, candidates responded to a Mind Our Future Colorado questionnaire and outlined their commitments on child and youth mental health:

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet: "Over my first term, I will work with leaders across the state to build a new, stronger health care system – one that cares for the whole person through an integrated approach to mental and physical health."

State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer: "In my first term, I would prioritize three measurable outcomes: shorter wait times for youth mental health services, fewer youth behavioral health crises requiring emergency or inpatient care and more kids getting timely, community-based treatment closer to home."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser: "As Governor, youth mental health will be a top priority. I will champion initiatives that provide mentorship for young Coloradans, address the harms of social media and cell phones, use Colorado's great outdoors to support youth mental health and resiliency and increase access to mental healthcare for young people."

Policy Playbook

The Policy Playbook charts sustainable, innovative strategies achievable within a governor's term, focusing on bold recommendations including:

A Chief Children's Mental Health Officer with real cross-agency authority

A Children's Report Card that measures child well-being

A Thriving Youth Trust Fund that guarantees upstream investment

Digital Platform Fees that hold social media companies accountable for funding solutions

A Community Step-Down Bridge that transitions high-acuity youth from hospitals to short-term community care settings while lasting solutions are secured

The Playbook comes five years after Children's Hospital Colorado declared a State of Emergency for youth mental health in May 2021, underscoring the urgent and ongoing need for systemic solutions to support Colorado's children and families.

The Policy Playbook can be found here.

Launched in March, the Mind Our Future Colorado coalition is composed of nearly 70 healthcare organizations, advocates and community members. Following the gubernatorial election in November, the coalition will become a sounding board for the new governor, providing insight and accountability in tackling the state's youth mental health crisis immediately upon entering the office. Organizations and individuals interested in joining the coalition or learning more about how to get involved can visit mindourfuturecolorado.com.

Watch a full recording of the event here: Mind Our Future Colorado: Gubernatorial Forum

About Mind Our Future Colorado

Mind Our Future Colorado is a statewide initiative to prioritize child and youth mental health. Led by Children's Hospital Colorado and Healthier Colorado, and strengthened by coalition partners across the state, our mission is to ensure every child and family in Colorado can access the mental health care, community support and resources they need to thrive from their earliest years through adolescence and beyond. Learn more at mindourfuturecolorado.com.

About Children's Hospital Colorado

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive nonprofit pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation as recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including an academic medical center on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, hospitals in Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield, and outreach clinics across the region. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Healthier Colorado

Healthier Colorado advocates on behalf of everyday Coloradans to change laws and systems so that everyone has a fair chance at living a healthy life. We work to improve the physical, mental, and social health of Coloradans through lobbying, state legislative campaigns, research, policy development, and advocacy.

Media Contacts

Children's Hospital Colorado: [email protected]; 317-361-0424

Healthier Colorado: [email protected]; 303-517-6890

SOURCE Mind Our Future Colorado