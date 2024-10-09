Mind Over Media and DeepTrust Team Up to Fight Deepfakes in Entertainment

New Partnership Combines AI-Powered Deepfake Detection and Enterprise AI Agents to Protect Creative IP

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The entertainment industry now has a powerful new weapon in the fight against deepfakes. Mind Over Media, an innovative AI startup, today announced a strategic partnership with DeepTrust, a leader in deepfake detection, to safeguard creative intellectual property and brand integrity.

"As the market for AI-generated content explodes, the risk of deepfake misuse grows alongside it," stated Andy Anderson, CEO of Mind Over Media. "Our partnership with DeepTrust addresses this urgent need. By integrating DeepTrust's detection and watermarking with our AI-powered solutions, we're giving clients the tools to secure their assets while taking advantage of the massive opportunity that AI innovation brings to the entertainment industry."

This partnership comes at a crucial time, as the global autonomous AI and AI agent market is experiencing explosive growth. Estimated to be worth USD $28.5 billion by 2028, the AI Agents Market is projected to surge to USD $47.1 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.8% (source: MarketsandMarkets Inc.). DeepTrust's cutting-edge deepfake detection technology combined with Mind Over Media's Enterprise AI Agents provide entertainment companies with the tools to proactively identify and neutralize deepfake threats, prevent financial losses, and ensure creative integrity.

Noah Kjos, COO and Co-Founder of DeepTrust, adds, "We are thrilled to partner with Mind Over Media as they redefine what is possible in media and entertainment. This partnership unlocks the ability for the entertainment industry to realize the potential of AI while having the necessary safety tools at their disposal to protect their organizations, their people, and their IP."

Mind Over Media's AI Pilot Program:

Entertainment companies interested in safeguarding their creative IP are encouraged to apply for Mind Over Media's AI Pilot Program. To learn more and secure your spot, visit: https://mindovermedia.ai/pilotprogram

About Mind Over Media:

Mind Over Media is at the forefront of the AI revolution, empowering businesses to redefine their operations with intelligent, adaptable Enterprise AI agents. Their industry-specific solutions go beyond simple automation, optimizing workflows, predicting needs, driving smarter decision-making, and enhancing high-value work, thus accelerating revenue growth. Their AI solutions interact seamlessly across platforms, enabling businesses to redefine and transform internal operations and external consumer experiences. To learn more about Mind Over Media, visit: https://mindovermedia.ai.

About DeepTrust:

DeepTrust is a leading provider of deepfake detection and content authentication solutions. Their cutting-edge technology leverages advanced AI algorithms to identify and verify the authenticity of digital media, ensuring trust and transparency in an era of increasing synthetic media manipulation. To learn more about DeepTrust, visit: https://deeptrust.ai.

