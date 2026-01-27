Mind Over Media and Skipify Eliminate Redirects from Agentic Commerce with True Conversational "Checkout-in-Chat"

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As social and conversational commerce accelerates toward an estimated $2 trillion market within 2026, agentic commerce platform Mind Over Media and financial technology leader Skipify today announced a strategic partnership to enable a new Checkout-in-Chat experience allowing consumers to discover, decide, and complete a purchase entirely within a single conversational thread, with no redirects and no traditional checkout flow.

With Skipify and Mind Over Media shoppers checkout seamlessly in agentic commerce experiences.

At the foundation of this experience is Skipify's commerce identity layer, which can recognize up to 62% of shoppers in real time using signals such as email, phone, and device context. Once recognized, Skipify securely retrieves the shopper's payment credentials directly from their financial institution at the moment of checkout removing the need for manual card entry, forms, or re-authentication. This delivers materially better outcomes for brands, including significantly higher conversion rates and a 99% authorization rate on completed transactions. These performance levels are difficult to achieve with traditional guest checkout or stored-card flows.

This partnership introduces a marketplace-leading capability: end-to-end purchasing within a single conversational thread. The combined AI and Agentic Experience builds carts behind the scenes, and pending the shopper's final permission, completes the transaction in the chat without redirects.

With this experience, brands can support end-to-end purchasing inside Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS, and webchat without sending shoppers to a browser, app, or external checkout page.

"The industry has long accepted a high-friction, multi-step journey as the cost of doing business online, but that era is over," said Andy Anderson, CEO of Mind Over Media. "This isn't just about conversation; it's about conversion without compromise. For the first time, a brand's AI can guide a customer from discovery to a completed purchase inside a single Instagram DM, with zero redirects. That is the holy grail of digital commerce, and our partnership with Skipify makes it a reality."

At the core of the integration is Skipify's Agentic Module, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) designed to let AI agents securely initiate, manage, and complete commerce actions on behalf of consumers. The Skipify MCP provides the connective tissue between conversational intelligence and trusted payment execution, enabling AI agents like those from Mind Over Media to transact without breaking context or user trust.

"We're excited to unlock trusted and high-performing agentic commerce experiences that are built on the existing foundations and protocols of ecommerce and payments," said Ryth Martin, CEO of Skipify. "Our Agentic Module enables trusted agents to transact instantly and securely within the conversation itself, delivering materially higher conversion and near-perfect authorization rates. When paired with Mind Over Media's agentic layer, this becomes the most direct path from intent to purchase ever created."

Unlike traditional social commerce tools that rely on links, forms, or embedded webviews, the Mind Over Media / Skipify solution operates as a zero-redirect, identity-aware checkout, dynamically recognizing returning shoppers and streamlining authorization without re-entering payment details.

For brands, the result is a dramatically higher-converting channel that aligns with how consumers already communicate while laying the groundwork for the future of AI-driven, autonomous commerce.

About Mind Over Media Mind Over Media is an agentic commerce platform that automates direct-to-consumer engagement within conversational channels, including social DMs, SMS/WhatsApp, and webchat. The platform's cross-functional AI manages the entire customer lifecycle, from personalized discovery and cart-building to checkout and re-engagement, collapsing the traditional click funnel into a single, seamless conversation. Mind Over Media works with leading brands in the Sports, Media, and Retail sectors.

About Skipify Skipify is a financial technology company that enables frictionless commerce. Its Commerce Identity platform connects merchants, shoppers, and financial institutions to streamline the checkout process. By creating a secure and portable shopper identity, Skipify helps brands increase conversion and provide a superior customer experience. Skipify enables AI-driven and agent-initiated transactions—helping brands increase conversion while delivering a frictionless consumer experience. To discover how to enable these agentic experiences using your existing ecommerce and checkout system, merchants can reach out at Skipify.com .

