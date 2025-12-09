MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2026 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 were approximately $9.7 million compared to $13.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and $12.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

The Company reported operating income of approximately $774,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and $1.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 amounted to approximately $62,000 compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and $1.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $62,000, or $0.01 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $1.9 million, or $0.24 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and $15.7 million or $2.87 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (after the effect of the conversion of preferred stock into common stock). In computing net income per common share, approximately 8,046,000 shares were outstanding for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, 7,969,000 shares for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and 5,473,000 shares during the 2025 fiscal third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was approximately $1.3 million compared to $3.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and $2.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

The backlog of Marine Technology Product orders related to our Seamap segment was approximately $7.2 million as of October 31, 2025 compared to $12.8 million at July 31, 2025 and $26.2 million at October 31, 2024. However, subsequent to October 31, 2025, the Company received additional orders totaling approximately $9.5 million.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our results for the third quarter were largely in line with our expectations. Although Seamap revenues moderated slightly from the second quarter, higher margin after-market activity was strong again this quarter and accounted for about 64% of our revenues in the first nine months of this fiscal year. This favorable after-market activity, along with our consistent execution, helped deliver another profitable quarter. Based on the anticipated delivery schedule of our backlog, recent and expected orders, we expect our fourth quarter to be improved from the third quarter.

"We continued to improve our liquidity and financial position during the third quarter. We generated positive adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow from operating activities while raising approximately $11.0 million of cash through our ATM program during the quarter. We ended the quarter with almost $36.0 million in working capital, $19.4 million of which is cash. This working capital position equates to approximately $4.00 per share of common stock and provides us tremendous flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

"We believe we are positioned for a positive finish to fiscal 2026 and continue to maintain a clean, debt free, balance sheet with a simplified capital structure as we work to enhance stockholder value," concluded Capps.

ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, reductions in our customers' capital budgets, our own capital budget, limitations on the availability of capital or higher costs of capital, and volatility in commodity prices for oil and natural gas.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, unless required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements and information in this press release contain non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Company management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Company management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and to understand the Company's performance. In addition, the Company may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning processes and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net income from continuing operations and cash used in operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

Reconciliation of Backlog, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is not included in this press release due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of quantifying certain amounts that would be required to calculate the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





October 31,

2025



January 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,387



$ 5,336 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $332 at each of October 31,

2025 and January 31, 2025



10,607





11,817 Inventories, net



11,713





13,745 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,074





1,217 Total current assets



42,781





32,115 Property and equipment, net



1,168





890 Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,267





1,320 Intangible assets, net



1,888





2,308 Deferred tax asset



240





87 Total assets

$ 47,344



$ 36,720 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 1,698



$ 2,558 Deferred revenue



170





189 Customer deposits



390





1,603 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,454





1,245 Income taxes payable



2,422





2,473 Operating lease liabilities - current



682





577 Total current liabilities



6,816





8,645 Operating lease liabilities - non-current



585





743 Total liabilities



7,401





9,388 Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 8,974 shares issued and

outstanding at October 31, 2025 and 7,969 shares issued and outstanding at January 31,

2025



90





80 Additional paid-in capital



147,246





135,666 Accumulated deficit



(107,427)





(108,448) Accumulated other comprehensive gain



34





34 Total stockholders' equity



39,943





27,332 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 47,344



$ 36,720

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended October 31,



For the Nine Months

Ended October 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenues:





























Sales of marine technology products

$ 9,688



$ 12,105





31,151





31,819 Cost of sales:





























Sales of marine technology products



5,175





6,684





16,478





17,402 Gross profit



4,513





5,421





14,673





14,417 Operating expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative



3,021





2,762





10,042





8,305 Research and development



506





562





1,197





1,352 Depreciation and amortization



212





221





654





724 Total operating expenses



3,739





3,545





11,893





10,381 Operating income



774





1,876





2,780





4,036 Other income (expense):





























Other, net



4





(189)





(79)





320 Total other income (expense)



4





(189)





(79)





320 Income before income taxes



778





1,687





2,701





4,356 Provision for income taxes



(716)





(396)





(1,680)





(1,313) Net income

$ 62



$ 1,291



$ 1,021



$ 3,043 Preferred stock dividends - undeclared



—





(368)





—





(2,262) Effect of preferred stock conversion



—





14,785





—





14,785 Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 62



$ 15,708



$ 1,021



$ 15,566 Net income per common share - Basic and diluted

$ 0.01



$ 2.87



$ 0.13



$ 5.62 Shares used in computing net income per common share:





























Basic and diluted



8,046





5,473





7,980





2,772

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Nine Months Ended

October 31,



2025



2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 1,021



$ 3,043 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization



653





724 Stock-based compensation



836





141 Provision for inventory obsolescence



45





67 Gross profit from sale of other equipment



—





(457) Deferred tax benefit



(153)





— Changes in:













Accounts receivable



1,228





(3,006) Unbilled revenue



(20)





164 Inventories



1,986





(3,944) Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



145





2,076 Income taxes receivable and payable



(51)





(24) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(652)





98 Deferred revenue and customer deposits



(1,235)





(289) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



3,803





(1,407) Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment



(512)





(213) Sale of other equipment



—





457 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(512)





244 Cash flows from financing activities:













Preferred stock conversion transaction costs



—





(619) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock



10,754





— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



10,754





(619) Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



6





(2) Net change in cash and cash equivalents



14,051





(1,784) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



5,336





5,289 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 19,387



$ 3,505

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended October 31,



For the Nine Months

Ended October 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)















Net income

$ 62



$ 1,291



$ 1,021



$ 3,043 Depreciation and amortization



212





221





654





724 Provision for income taxes



716





396





1,680





1,313 EBITDA (1)



990





1,908





3,355





5,080 Stock-based compensation



283





47





836





141 Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 1,273



$ 1,955



$ 4,191



$ 5,221 Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating

Activities to EBITDA





























Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ 894



$ 2,288



$ 3,803



$ (1,407) Stock-based compensation



(283)





(47)





(836)





(141) Provision for inventory obsolescence



(15)





(22)





(45)





(67) Changes in accounts receivable



(319)





(115)





(1,208)





2,842 Taxes paid, net of refunds



854





473





1,903





1,411 Gross profit from sale of other equipment



—





—





—





457 Changes in inventory



(90)





(1,798)





(1,986)





3,944 Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current

liabilities and deferred revenue



42





2,161





1,887





191 Changes in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



(79)





(1,034)





(145)





(2,076) Other



(14)





2





(18)





(74) EBITDA (1)

$ 990



$ 1,908



$ 3,355



$ 5,080





1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest

income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted

EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible assets and

other non-cash tax related items. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance

of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We have included these

non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and

as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe

that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating

the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to

understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that

excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be

considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of

operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our

performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations

such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that

management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do

and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

