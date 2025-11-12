Mind the Movement Launches to Support Front-Line Democracy Workers

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine you never got to turn off the news or ignore social media. Now imagine that it's your job to fix what's happening. That's what it's like to work on the front lines of a political campaign or in a government job and it's causing people to burn out, develop anxiety, or even become suicidal.

Data collected by the 2024 Campaign Staff Mental Health Report showing mental health issues experienced by campaign staffers. The average cost of mental health services in Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, the three states in Mind the Movement's pilot program.

Today, Mind the Movement, a new nonprofit initiative, is launching to provide these dedicated workers with mental health support. The organization will offer subsidies for mental health care for fired federal workers, out of work campaign staff, and underemployed/uninsured community organizers, starting with a pilot program in three states and the DC metro area.

"Working on a campaign is an amazing experience. But it's also exhausting and stressful. 74 percent of campaign staff in 2024 said they experienced depression and 91 percent said they experienced anxiety. 12 percent considered or engaged in self-harm," said Ashley Williams, founder and executive director of Mind the Movement. "Federal workers, organizers, and campaign staff aren't getting mental health support because they can't afford it. Most therapists don't accept health insurance and with economic uncertainty right now, therapy sessions that start at $100 tend to be financially out of reach."

The first phase of the pilot program will offer subsidies of up to $1,400 to 100 workers in Virginia. The money is intended to cover between 10 and 12 sessions with a mental health provider, and the organization will pay the provider directly. The pilot program will expand to Arizona and Michigan early next year. Federal workers in the DC metro area who were let go this year and are still unemployed will be able to apply for an emergency mental health subsidy.

After the 2024 election, Williams published a report on the mental health of campaign staff. Her research led her to similar efforts in other industries and inspired Mind the Movement. "The music industry is leading the way through organizations such as Backline and Sweet Relief, which offer mental health support to musicians and their families. The Flight Attendants Therapy Fund does similar work for flight attendants. Along with these groups, Mind the Movement will show that mental health should be an industry standard, not a luxury, and that people matter as much as their work."

Kris Banks, who sits on the Mind the Movement Advisory Council, said, "Campaign staff and grassroots organizers usually step into this work because of their values. They care deeply about the issues and are often willing to accept lower pay and fewer benefits to help create change. That tradeoff often means they don't have the resources or coverage to access mental health support, especially after the campaign ends or during burnout."

In order to apply for a subsidy as part of the pilot program, people must be a federal employee let go in 2025, have worked on a political campaign of any party, or are currently working at a grassroots organization that does not provide insurance that covers mental health care.

The group emphasized the nonpartisan nature of this support. Said advisory council member Natasha Latzman, "Mind the Movement is for everyone doing this work -- campaign staff, federal workers, and organizers. No matter where you sit or what brought you here, your well-being matters."

Visit the website to learn more about Mind the Movement, find out how to apply, or donate to support the expansion of the program.

