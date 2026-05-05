Mind The Skin Launches the First Eczema System Built Around the Flare Cycle

Three stage-specific patches. One complete system. The end of reactive-only care.

HOUSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind The Skin today launched the first skin care system designed around how eczema actually works: in stages. The brand's debut collection, Signal, Surge, and Reset, gives the 204 million people worldwide living with eczema, including 31 million Americans, a structured protocol for every phase of the flare cycle, not just the worst of it.

The Flare Cycle System

Most products treat eczema as a single moment. Mind The Skin was built on a different premise: eczema happens in stages, and managing it requires support before a flare begins, during its peak, and through recovery. That gap between daily moisturizing and prescription treatment is where Mind The Skin sits. The patch system works alongside routines, including moisturizers and prescribed treatments, adding a targeted layer of non-steroidal support at each stage.

The three patches map directly to those stages:

Signal (pre-flare) intervenes at the first signs of sensitivity, including tightness, mild itch, and texture changes, before a flare has the chance to escalate.

Surge (active flare) reinforces the skin barrier during peak inflammation, redness, and irritation, providing targeted support when skin needs it most.

Reset (post-flare) rebuilds barrier integrity during the fragile recovery window after a flare subsides and uneven skin tone lingers.

Each patch is built on Mind The Skin's proprietary, patent-pending 4-Barrier System, targeting the four barriers eczema-prone skin consistently struggles to maintain: lipid integrity, hydration retention, microbiome balance, and immune response regulation. Each barrier has a corresponding active: ceramides for lipid integrity, ectoin for hydration retention, postbiotics for microbiome balance, and niacinamide for immune response regulation.

The patches are steroid-free, fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and pediatrician-approved. Manufactured in South Korea and clinically evaluated on eczema-prone skin across all Fitzpatrick skin tones and ages, including skin too delicate for topical steroids.

"Eczema is not a one-moment problem," said Audrey Ajakaye, Co-Founder and CEO of Mind The Skin. "It follows a pattern we call the Flare Cycle. People need a clear, structured way to manage what happens before, during, and after. That is what Mind The Skin was built to do."

Mind The Skin is the first brand to offer a stage-specific eczema protocol. It enters the market with confirmed pre-order revenue of $40,000, shipping to 47 US states and 25 countries since its April 15, 2026 soft launch, reflecting immediate global demand for a clinically formulated, steroid-free approach to flare management.

Mind The Skin patches and kits are available now at www.mindtheskinlabs.com.

About Mind The Skin

Mind The Skin is a science-backed skin health brand dedicated to people living with sensitive, reactive, and flare-prone skin. Designed around the full flare cycle, the brand's barrier-first patch system supports skin before, during, and after flares, prioritizing clinical integrity, long-term skin health, and the confidence of every person managing eczema every day.

Media Contact:

Erika Siemasko

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978-270-2777

SOURCE Mind The Skin