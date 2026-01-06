Mind With Heart Robotics Showcases Emotionally Intelligent Robot Lineup at CES 2026, Including CES Innovation Award Honoree An'An Biomimetic Affective AI Panda

Company Expands Therapeutic Robotics Comprehensive Product Lineup Addressing Diverse Emotional and Clinical Support Needs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind With Heart Robotics Co., Ltd. showcases its comprehensive lineup of emotionally intelligent robots that mimic natural movements, at CES 2026. Featured are the CES Innovation Awards honoree An'An panda cub robots and the company's newly launched Duncan Series Companion Robots for Pediatric Therapy. The Consumer Technology Association honored An'An as a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Artificial Intelligence category. The lineup demonstrates the company's strategy to address emotional and therapeutic needs across all age demographics.

AI Panda AnAn rests by the window on the desk

"This year at CES marks a milestone for us," said Dr. Zhang Jiaming, Founder and CEO of Mind With Heart Robotics. Our vision is to develop biomimetic companions across multiple form factors, each engineered to meet distinct emotional and therapeutic needs."

Dr. Zhang has over a decade of research in affective computing and human–robot interaction. Holding a PhD from the University of Sheffield, he has led over 20 robotic systems and filed more than 30 patents in biomimetic design and emotional AI—expertise that underpins the company's clinically informed affective AI robots.

The company's mission addresses global needs. Dementia affects 50 million people, anxiety and depression impact over 800 million, and up to 30% of elderly adults live alone. Children with autism and sensory challenges also require consistent support. With the AI companion robot market projected to reach $35 billion by 2030, demand for therapeutic robotics continues to rise.

An'An Panda Cub Robot — Flagship Solution for Loneliness and Elderly Care

The An'An Panda Cub Robot is the company's flagship solution for loneliness and elderly care. Designed with premium Australian wool and sheepskin, An'An features a full-body tactile sensing system with 10+ sensor suites that recognize and respond to touch with natural behavior. Its emotional AI learns voice patterns, touch signals, and interaction habits, supported by long-term memory that deepens personalization over time.

For consumers, An'An provides 24/7 stigma-free emotional support for loneliness, anxiety, and depression. For healthcare institutions, the B2B version captures objective interaction data—touch patterns, conversation cues, and behavioral changes—delivered through secure dashboards for authorized clinicians to monitor cognitive and emotional status. For elderly users with cognitive decline, An'An proactively engages during inactivity, offers reminders, and supports caregiver oversight.

Backed by preliminary studies demonstrating measurable mood improvement, An'An is positioned for future regulatory pathways while offering clinical-grade capability at roughly one-fifth the cost of traditional therapeutic robots.

Duncan Series Companion Robots for Pediatric Therapy

Similar to other companion robots such as NAO, Kiwi, Dabao and Kaspar, our Duncan series robots demonstrate applicability in 24 out of 74 objectives for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) across eight domains. These domains include preschool readiness skills for children with ASD, motor experiences and competencies, social and interpersonal interactions and relationships, emotional wellbeing, daily living functioning, sensory experiences and coping strategies, play abilities, and communication skills.

Unified Affective AI Platform

All robots operate on hybrid offline–online models with 4–5-hour battery life and Type-C charging. All products —are built on a unified biomimetic design philosophy centered on sustaining long-term, emotionally meaningful companionship. The robots are powered by an integrated AI system featuring touch-sensing technology, advanced memory systems that learn over time, and continuous personalization that improves with each interaction. Supported by this architecture, the company has built a global affective AI patent portfolio with more than 30 filings and 18 patents granted to date.

Mind With Heart Robotics plans mass production beginning March 2026 for the An'An panda, scaling to serve consumer, healthcare, and institutional markets globally.

About Mind With Heart Robotics Co., Ltd.

Mind With Heart Robotics is committed to becoming a world-leading brand in biomimetic affective AI robots. The newly launched Duncan series of socially assistive robots (SAR）is designed to provide companionship and cognitive training for special groups such as autistic children worldwide. The company develops emotionally intelligent companions across multiple form factors—designed for loneliness relief, psychological healing, pediatric support, elderly care, and clinical therapeutic applications. The company integrates advanced multimodal sensing, long-term memory AI, biomimetic materials and manufacturing, and affective interaction algorithms to create robots that genuinely understand, respond to, and support users. The company's innovations address 24+ real-world application scenarios across consumer, healthcare, pediatric, and institutional care settings, combining cutting-edge technical innovation with human-centered design to advance emotionally intelligent robotics globally.

