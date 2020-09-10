Mind Your Garden -- The Seeds You Plant Today Become the Realities of Tomorrow

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not every day that a successful self-made entrepreneur coming from nothing, is willing to share his secrets in an easy-to-read book that shows you how to achieve your dreams.

This colorful story illustrates how to turn your thoughts into actions, so you can achieve what you want to be creating in the world. There are many 250+ page personal growth books out there but Taylor has created the smallest version, inspired by children's books, that tells a story in a fun way.

"The less time we spend judging, being jealous and all the other stuff that robs us of our energy, the more we can focus on what really matters in life. I literally came from nothing and it took me more than 30 years to discover the secrets that have worked to fulfill my dreams."

"I'm revealing it all in a five story series beginning with Mind Your Garden, which is a concise colorful 38-page cartoon illustrated book designed to be read and reread," said Taylor.

His mother was a single parent and couldn't afford to send him to college but he somehow made it. He has his a MBA with an emphasis on marketing and is currently enrolled in a master's program in divinity.

"I am constantly hungry for information that can help stuck people become unstuck," said Taylor.

Besides being a life coach, he owns several businesses, cares for his 77 year-old mother, who resides with him and his husband of nine years along with their three fur-babies.

"I didn't know that a person coming from my background could have the ability to create anything that they wanted. I have learned through the years that what you think about, you bring about. In my first story I want everyone to understand that thoughts are an important foundation of getting what you want in life," said Taylor.

The ultimate goal of the book is to let people tap into their potential and live a life they really love. The reason Taylor became a life coach is because when he looked around, he saw people resigned and stuck within the status quo.

"They've stopped asking questions, stopped challenging themselves and just settled into a boring existence. We all have ceilings made of glass. This book is about breaking through the ceiling. The more you dream, the bigger your actions and the more you'll get out of life," said Taylor.

The character in the book is Daniel, who's always hurting people by being mean even though he doesn't want to be that way. When he realizes that it's possible to make a difference in the world, just by simply changing his thoughts, is when he becomes a more powerful and authentic person in action.

In Mind Your Garden, you'll learn not to settle for initial thoughts, discover your purpose and express yourself better. You'll also learn how to let go and live life at a higher level.

Throughout the story, you'll find highlighted coaching moments intended to give you the opportunity to reflect and think about in your own life. The colorful illustrations depict complicated content and there's also a glossary of terms with more coaching tips.

Coach Tony has spent years coaching clients and studying psychology, ontology, and spirituality to create this one-of-a-kind book.

Mind Your Garden will be available on September 10th for $9.99 on Amazon for softcover and $20 for hardcover or $10 for softcover at the retail shop on the Coach Tony website.

Along with the retail shop, Coach Tony offers advice on his blog postings at his website that can change your life. He's available for life coaching consultations to help individuals, couples and businesses.

