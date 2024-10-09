MindArk Accelerates Towards Achieving the World's First AI-Generated Metaverse with Real Cash Economy

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global tech landscape intensifies its focus on the metaverse, MindArk, the visionary developer behind Entropia Universe, announces groundbreaking advancements that position the company at the forefront of the race to create the world's first AI-generated & operated metaverse with a real cash economy.

The Final Sprint: MindArk Leads the Charge in Metaverse Innovation

The concept of the metaverse has transitioned from speculative fiction to an impending reality, sparking fierce competition among tech giants worldwide. MindArk is seizing this critical moment to leap ahead. "The race to build the first true AI-driven metaverse is not just about technology—it's about shaping the future of human interaction," says Jan Welter, founder of MindArk and Entropia Universe. "We are accelerating our efforts to ensure we don't just participate in this race—we intend to win it."

Introducing CelestAI: The Vanguard of Intelligent Virtual Existence

At the heart of this accelerated push is CelestAI, the newly introduced President of Entropia Universe and a groundbreaking AI entity set to redefine player engagement. "I have watched, listened, and understood the vast depths of Entropia's universe," declares CelestAI. "Together, we will push the boundaries of what this universe can be."

CelestAI represents a monumental leap in AI integration within virtual worlds, offering players an unprecedented level of interaction, immersion, and unpredictability. This advancement places MindArk ahead of competitors striving to blend AI seamlessly into the metaverse experience.

S.E.N.S.E System: Leaping Ahead with AI-Powered Gameplay

The introduction of the Sensory Environment and Neural Synchronization Engine (S.E.N.S.E) marks a significant milestone in AI advancement within the Entropia Universe. This system empowers CelestAI and her agents to interact deeply with the game world, engaging with NPCs, objects, critical locations, and events in real-time.

"With S.E.N.S.E, we're offering a level of AI interaction that others are still conceptualizing," notes Terrance Verlander, Chief AI Officer (CAIO). "This leap forward not only enhances player engagement and immersion but also accelerates our journey toward a fully AI-generated & operated metaverse."

Unprecedented Development Speed with AI and Unreal Engine Integration

In a strategic pivot to outpace industry rivals, MindArk has redirected its programming resources to focus on deploying a new Unreal Engine client alongside its current CryEngine client. This dual-client approach slashes development time significantly, propelling MindArk to the forefront of the metaverse race.

"Our decision enables us to deliver the enhanced Unreal Engine experience to our users much sooner than previously anticipated," explains Magnus Ryme, CTO of MindArk. "By integrating advanced AI tools into our development process, we've also increased programmer productivity dramatically—and we're just getting started."

October Unveiling: A Call to Witness History in the Making

MindArk is set to showcase these advancements in an upcoming October update, where players will directly interact with S.E.N.S.E-powered agents stationed throughout the game world. This event is more than a feature release—it's an open invitation to the media and the global tech community to witness a pivotal moment in metaverse evolution.

"The urgency is real," emphasizes Jan Welter. "Present opportunities are not to be neglected as they rarely visit us twice. As Voltaire once said, we must seize the moment. We are all in it, to win it."

