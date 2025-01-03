MindArk PE AB - Metrics of A Virtual World with Boundless Opportunities: Discover the World of Entropia Universe

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entropia Universe, the groundbreaking MMORPG with an unparalleled blend of real and virtual economies, invites players to join its vibrant, ever-evolving virtual universe. With over two decades of history, Entropia Universe, developed by MindArk PE AB is more than just a game-it's a thriving real cash economy, a social hub, where friends for life are made, deals are struck and adventures realised. A space for boundless exploration and creativity. Here's what makes Entropia Universe truly extraordinary.

Unmatched Longevity and Engagement

22 Years Live : Setting the standard for durability and continuous innovation in the MMORPG space.

: Setting the standard for durability and continuous innovation in the MMORPG space. 500 Million Monsters Hunted Annually : A testament to the commitment and activity of our player base.

: A testament to the commitment and activity of our player base. Around $200 Million in Cash Value Looted from Monsters Annually : Highlighting the scale of our thriving economy.

: Highlighting the scale of our thriving economy. Three Billion Virtual Items Crafted Annually : Reflecting a vibrant crafting and trading community.

: Reflecting a vibrant crafting and trading community. 30 Million mining claims discovered annually: Shows how rich the world is for Minerals and Enmatter.

Shows how rich the world is for Minerals and Enmatter. $50 Million cash value acquired Annually from Mined resources: The amount of value created through exploiting the resources in Entropia.

The amount of value created through exploiting the resources in Entropia. Over Two Million In-Game Hours Logged Annually: Demonstrating deep player engagement and long-term dedication.

A Global Community

Active Representation from 150 Countries : Bringing together a worldwide audience.

: Bringing together a worldwide audience. Over 60 Million Chat Messages and Private PMs Annually: Showcasing vibrant social interaction.

Economic Powerhouse

Six Virtual Companies Listed on the Entropia Exchange : With a combined market cap of $25.4 Million USD and $1.5 Million USD paid in annual dividends.

: With a combined market cap of and paid in annual dividends. $242 Million USD in Player Cash Deposits since launch: The users show trust in the Entropia Universe Economy and Security.

The users show trust in the Entropia Universe Economy and Security. $64 Million USD in Player Cash Withdrawals since launch : Proving that in-game success translates to real-world rewards.

: Proving that in-game success translates to real-world rewards. 1.5 Million Real Cash Nanotransactions Per hour : Demonstrating the robust and dynamic nature of our economy. 420 per second

: Demonstrating the robust and dynamic nature of our economy. Around 200,000 current Listings in Auction and Player Shops Annually : Encouraging entrepreneurial gameplay.

: Encouraging entrepreneurial gameplay. Over $550 Million USD Gross Universe Product (GUP): Emphasizing the massive scale of the virtual economy.

Customization and Ownership

30,000 Unique Virtual Items Available : Supporting diverse gameplay and customization options.

: Supporting diverse gameplay and customization options. Land Tax Plots and Player-Owned Houses and Apartments : Offering tangible ownership opportunities in the virtual world. Land Areas - Over 230 player owned persistent taxed land regions that utilizes the powerful event system Land plots - Over 200 player owned plots to build their own houses and facilities Player owned houses and apartments - 600 Player owned shops - Over 500 shops that are distributed all over the universe at the best locations Other persistent ownership (stables etc) - 150 additional owned estates of other types such as stables, hangars etc.

: Offering tangible ownership opportunities in the virtual world.

Technological Excellence

Seamless Universe : No server sharding—players can interact with everyone, anywhere in the universe.

: No server sharding—players can interact with everyone, anywhere in the universe. Big World : A sprawling, non-procedural landscape spanning 3776 square kilometers with playable Space spanning between the different planet areas of 6144 square kilometers

: A sprawling, non-procedural landscape spanning 3776 square kilometers with playable Space spanning between the different planet areas of 6144 square kilometers Graphics Engine Evolution : Transitioning from CryEngine 2 to Unreal Engine 5 for cutting-edge visuals and enhanced experiences.

: Transitioning from CryEngine 2 to Unreal Engine 5 for cutting-edge visuals and enhanced experiences. AI Integration: Advanced AI NPCs creating dynamic and interactive gameplay experiences.

Record-Breaking Achievements

Guinness World Records: Featuring seven of the most expensive virtual gaming items ever sold.

Player Loyalty and Longevity

Player Loyalty: 60% of players play for more than five years.

