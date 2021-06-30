MindArk signs deal for Unreal Engine 5

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindArk and Epic Games have finalized a deal to use Unreal Engine 5™ for the development of Entropia Universe, the world's longest-running metaverse. Entropia Universe's unique real-cash economy, combined with Unreal Engine 5's amazing graphics and development tools will keep Entropia Universe positioned as the true metaverse of the future, says Henrik Nel, CEO of MindArk PE AB.

MindArk is the Sweden-based developer of Entropia Universe, the groundbreaking and world record-setting real-cash economy MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game), running continuously since 2003.

The partnership with Epic Games will enable MindArk to leverage Unreal Engine 5 as a powerful platform for the future development of Entropia Universe. Entropia Universe's real-cash economy had over $450 million in transactions in 2020.Migrating to Unreal Engine 5 will be the third graphics engine update in the astonishing 20-year history of Entropia Universe.

Unreal Engine 5 will allow MindArk's team to significantly improve and optimize the graphics quality of Entropia Universe, deliver high-quality content updates to participants more quickly, and offer the possibility of creating Entropia Universe clients for a wider array of platforms in the future.

The Unreal Engine 5 platform enables MindArk to secure the future of Entropia Universe as a bleeding-edge virtual world destination for many years to come and to continue to pioneer development of the world's leading real-cash economy MMORPG.

– We have been working closely with Epic Games to finalize the special agreement between our two companies, and the deal ensures availability of the latest cutting-edge graphics and development tools that will enable Entropia Universe to continue pushing the boundaries of the open world massively multiplayer online genre, says David Simmonds, Chairman of MindArk PE AB.

The Epic Games Store currently boasts more than 160 million PC gamers. The console market, with over 143 million current-generation consoles sold to date, along with the worldwide mobile market of 2.2 billion gamers represent vast new market segments that can potentially be tapped via Unreal Engine 5.

The global games industry revenue for 2020 was $174.9 billion according to Newzoo (October 2020), and is expected to reach $196 billion by 2022.

About MindArk PE AB

MindArk is an independent game development company dedicated to establishing the metaverse of the future by converging online games, virtual worlds, and social platforms. The company is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has approximately 60 employees.

MindArk is best known for developing and continuously updating the award-winning

massively-multiplayer online game Entropia Universe. Building on nearly two decades of experience in managing virtual worlds, MindArk continues to expand its technology and development into the virtual reality space.

More information about MindArk can be found at https://www.mindark.com

About Entropia Universe

Entropia Universe is one of the world's leading open-world games, with over four million registered accounts since its launch in 2003. In the game's virtual world, participants create a digital avatar and engage in a multitude of virtual activities. Entropia Universe is one of only a few online worlds featuring a trading system with currency that can be exchanged for real-world money.

MindArk has also forged partnerships with multiple companies around the world who each develop custom content for Entropia Universe, in the form of distinct planets with unique themes and market their planets to specific audiences in Asia, Oceania, the Middle East and North America. Each partner planet features a unique experience that is accessible to participants via space travel within Entropia Universe.

About Unreal Engine

See information about Unreal Engine at https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/nextgen

