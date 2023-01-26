Mindbase Joins the RapidSOS Partner Network and is now RapidSOS Ready

Mindbase provides 911 telecommunicators access to purpose-built mental health & wellness resources through the partnership with RapidSOS

SALT LAKE CITY and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbase and RapidSOS, the intelligent safety platform used by emergency communication centers across the country that connects data from over 500M connected devices, apps, and sensors to 911, today announced a partnership that provides Mindbase 911 telecommunicator subscribers with the ability to access mental health resources. Mindbase is changing the landscape of mental health resources for first responders with its technology-driven peer support and wellness applications.

RapidSOS Ready Badge

Understanding the experiences of individual public safety professionals is paramount to providing mental health and wellness support that works. Mindbase proactively prompts users based on their individual experiences and recommends purpose-built wellness content; anonymous self-assessments; access to peer support and clinical resources; and much more. Mindbase is much more than an app, it is a wellness platform that helps peer support teams better understand the needs of their team members.

The high-stress, fast-paced, & difficult exposure environments 911 telecommunicators face can have devastating effects on their mental health. "I grappled with chronic stress and burnout for years before finding resources that helped me overcome these challenges," shares Adam Timm with The Healthy Dispatcher. "It's essential for retention, performance, and team morale that today's 9-1-1 professionals are proactively given the tools to thrive."

"Telecommunicators are first responders. The calls and incidents they manage, coupled with the fast-pace can quickly take a toll on mental health. RapidSOS believes it is important to support telecommunicators through mental health resources like Mindbase," said Karin Marquez, Chief Public Safety Brand Officer at RapidSOS. "Working to support first responders requires a partnership approach, and we continuously look for industry leaders such as Mindbase to partner with RapidSOS and join the RapidSOS Partner Network."

Lee Ann Magoski, Director, Emergency Communications at Monterey County California stated,"We appreciate Mindbase for taking the time to get to know the challenges in Monterey County and offering a solution to enhance the wellness of our Emergency Communications Department and our families."

With this partnership, Mindbase also joins the RapidSOS Partner Network, a community of RapidSOS Ready public safety software companies that work in conjunction with RapidSOS to unify public safety tools and resources. To learn more about how your ECC can leverage this solution, visit: www.getmindbase.com.

About Mindbase

Mindbase is 100% focused on supporting the mental health of all first responders and has created a technology platform to analyze and understand potential traumatic events, enabling peer support teams to take a more proactive approach to wellness. Coupled with a wellness app with purpose-built and clinically backed content, the Mindbase Platform creates a tool for agencies to monitor the mental well-being of their agency more proactively, and ultimately provide the care and support first responders deserve. To learn more visit www.getmindbase.com.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and first responders. To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

Contact:

Mindbase

Caleb Jenson, VP – Growth/Partnerships

p. 435-512-3586

[email protected]

RapidSOS

Maria Larrazabal

Ted Miller Group for RapidSOS

786-897-3259

[email protected]

SOURCE Mindbase