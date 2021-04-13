MindBeauty Highlights the History of Masks in America

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBeauty, the creators of the AM99 face mask, is actively educating consumers on the use of face masks throughout American history. The brand is providing Americans with insight as to how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way face masks are perceived as both medical utilities and fashion accessories.

Mind Beauty

Face masks were part of American history far before the pandemic. From the middle ages to the Renaissance era, face masks were worn to fight diseases and plagues. Evidence of this usage can be found in ancient depictions, especially in medical texts. The current pandemic has opened up the ways in which face masks affect not only the medical field but also the fashion industry as well. Face masks are now produced in mass for the general population, with many being constructed with different cloths, textures, jewels and colors. These options came about as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

"Customization is the name of the game when it comes to face masks in 2021," said Joei Lau, Founder of MindBeauty.

"As the newest trending accessory to hit the market with such a strong demand behind it, the face mask is an item that is front and center of nearly every public social interaction in today's times. Masks are just as, if not more, common than watches, pursues, backpacks, and jewelry. Because of this level of prevalence, the ability to customize said masks has become a desire for millions of Americans across the country."

Fashion has changed dramatically since the pandemic, and face masks have played a major role in this transformation. Individuals will match their face masks with their outfits and vice versa. Even high-end fashion companies and influencers have played roles in the rising popularity of the trend, with luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabanna releasing their own line of face masks.

The accessory can also be used as a statement piece as well, with many activists using their face masks to raise awareness for social causes, promote specific organizations and incorporate historic symbols and imagery as well.

"With the AM99, we want to deliver in terms of customization, while remaining one of the safest masks on the market. Our objective is to offer a mask that keeps our customers feeling good while they look great too," said Lau.

Customizable face masks continue to change the way people make statements with their clothing. Companies that are able to offer customizable masks have thrived tremendously. According to GQ, the mask market in the U.S. is projected to be $6B by the end of 2021, leaving substantial room for growth as the year progresses.

To learn more about the AM99 face mask from MindBeauty, please visit https://am99tech.com.

About AM99

MindBeauty created the AM99™ line of protective face masks as a response to the heightened need for simple and effective solutions to contain, protect against, and minimize the effects of the global outbreak. The result is a reusable face mask that is an effective, safe, and fashionable option that's early-to-market for users and outperforms other masks in the market landscape. Learn more at am99tech.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

variety-of-am99-face-masks.jpeg

Variety of AM99 Face Masks

SOURCE Mind Beauty