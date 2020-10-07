MindBeauty Introduces Its AM99™ Mask to Make Finding the Perfect Mask Easier

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world continues to change because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and wearing a mask has become part of the new "normal," many people are still searching for a mask that's comfortable and provides true protection. MindBeauty has come up with a solution to this problem with the introduction of its AM99™ mask.

This cotton-based sanitary mask is designed with patented nanotechnology that neutralizes COVID-19 on contact. In fact, research has shown that the masks have up to 95% viral de-activation efficiency and provide strong and prolonged protection from the family of coronaviruses and at least 17 other potentially harmful microbes.

"With so many options on the market, the quest for finding the perfect mask can be difficult," said Joei Lau, Founder of MindBeauty. "With that in mind, we developed a mask that checks three boxes: protection, comfort, and that it's sanitary. The AM99™ mask achieves all three."

Though standard masks provide protection, MindBeauty took it a step further to create a mask with an active element that creates a sterile environment and prevents the transmission of the virus from the product to other surfaces, including a person's hands.

This reusable and customizable face mask, which comes in a variety of colors, stays fresh and odor-free because of its proven antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, which lessen the chance of mask-related acne breakouts.

Additional differentiators of the AM99™ mask from other masks on the market include:

Washable up to 70 times

Environmentally friendly solution

No filters to change

Non-toxic, non-irritant, non-mutagenic

Independent lab certified protection

Active components manufactured in Japan using patented technology

Find the perfect mask in terms of protection, comfort, sanitary experience, and fashion with MindBeauty's AM99™ mask.

About AM99

MindBeauty created the AM99™ line of protective face masks as a response to the heightened need for simple and effective solutions to contain, protect against and minimize the effects of the global outbreak. The result is a reusable face mask that is an effective, safe and fashionable option that's early-to-market for users and outperforms other masks in the market landscape. Learn more at am99tech.com.

