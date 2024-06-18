Mindbloom Launches Expert-Led Psychedelic Therapy for PTSD

The program combines Mindbloom's ketamine therapy protocol with preparation, integration, and in-session content from Shari Botwin , a leading trauma therapist, author, and survivor of PTSD

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbloom , the largest provider of psychedelic medicine, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind ketamine therapy program designed for people recovering from PTSD.

PTSD is a leading cause of disability in the United States, affecting 13 million people every year – but FDA has not approved any new PTSD treatments in 25 years.

"Seventeen veterans die from suicide every day because last-generation treatments like antidepressants and psychotherapy aren't working" said Mindbloom CEO and Founder Dylan Beynon. "Congress and the VA are taking steps to support psychedelic medicine, but with FDA approval of MDMA therapy in question, Mindbloom is ensuring that trauma survivors don't have to wait for treatment that could save their lives."

Mindbloom's new program includes ketamine therapy protocols that have shown incredible effectiveness for depression and anxiety , and combines them with content from trauma expert Shari Botwin:

Six ketamine therapy sessions focusing on unique issues, including Conquering Guilt, Rising Above Shame, Learning to Trust Yourself, Learning to Trust Others, Healing Through Grieving, and Reclaiming What Was Lost

Audio, video, and written content by Shari Botwin for preparation, treatment, and integration

for preparation, treatment, and integration One-on-one coaching from Mindbloom guides, and access to group integration circles

"This program is designed for people who have experienced traumatic events of various kinds and, just like me, are hoping to live full, safe and happy lives, Botwin says. "While no one walks away from trauma feeling the exact same thing, my hope is to share insights, tools, and practices that cover the broad spectrum of unmanageable and horrific life experiences to help survivors heal."

Mindbloom's new program adds to a library of expert-led programs for unique mental health challenges:

About Mindbloom:

Mindbloom is the largest provider of psychedelic medicine, offering ketamine therapy programs that combine evidence-based medicine with coaching, content, and community. Mindbloom's psychiatric clinicians facilitate over 275,000 at-home ketamine therapy sessions each year in 36 states, and Mindbloom's remarkable treatment outcomes were published in the largest peer-reviewed study of ketamine therapy . For more information, visit www.mindbloom.com .

About Shari Botwin:

Shari Botwin, LCSW, has counseled survivors in recovery from all types of traumas in her Cherry Hill, New Jersey private practice for over twenty-eight years. She has written three books, and her latest – Stolen Childhoods: Thriving After Abuse – focuses on reclaiming life in adulthood for survivors of childhood abuse. Botwin serves as a trauma expert witness in high profile cases involving sexual assault and childhood abuse. She is a frequent keynote speaker on trauma therapy, and her commentary has been featured on Good Morning America, Time Magazine, NBC News Now, Prevention Magazine, the Associated Press, and a variety of international media platforms.

