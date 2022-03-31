Mindbloom Makes Key Marketing and Finance Executive Hires On Path Towards Breaking Down Barriers, Improving Access and Affordability of Psychedelic Medicine

"With America continuing to experience a mental health crisis, Mindbloom has demonstrated that our at-home ketamine therapy programs are effective and safe for people looking to improve their mental health and wellbeing, " said Beynon. "Bringing on heavyweights like Drew and Griffin in their respective areas of expertise will allow Mindbloom to further break down the barriers to access and help educate communities across the country related to the benefits of psychedelic therapy, while using data to make intelligent decisions that enable us to better champion our clients."

Gomez joins Mindbloom after 14 years in key marketing roles at Tonal, Oculus VR, YouTube, Google and Motorola. He most recently served as Vice President of Brand and Product Marketing at Geologie. Gomez earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from Yale University and a certification from the Executive Education Program in Marketing at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He will help expand access to mental health care by making psychedelic medicine more approachable, and driving awareness of these safe and effective therapies.

"There is no greater, more exciting story to be telling right now than the story of psychedelic medicines," said Gomez. "It is hard to overstate the potential ketamine has to change people's lives for the better."

Chase brings more than a decade of financial experience to Mindbloom, having served in similar roles at Finastra and D+H, and most recently as Vice President of Finance at Hubble Contacts. He earned his bachelor's degree in accounting at St. John Fisher College and is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in New York State. He will help expand access to psychedelic medicine by ensuring that Mindbloom grows sustainably and can continue to offer high-quality ketamine therapy services that are more affordable than legacy treatment options.

"A well-run business is a business our patients can count on," said Chase. "When you're in the healthcare business, you can't let your patients down — and that means scaling responsibly so we can continue to deliver the highest quality care to those in need."

About Mindbloom, Inc.

Mindbloom is a leader in psychedelic therapy, offering a combination of medicine with coaching, content, and clinical precision for people looking to improve their mental health and wellbeing. Founded by 3-time tech entrepreneur Dylan Beynon, Mindbloom aims to address the mental health crisis through at-home psychedelic therapy. This approach results in strong clinical outcomes and increased access to affordable treatment. For more information, visit www.mindbloom.com .

