MINDBODY Acquires Bowtie.ai

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDBODY, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the acquisition of Bowtie.ai (Bowtie), an automated AI-driven virtual receptionist solution for appointment-based businesses. Bowtie automatically books clients, answers questions and enables live chat over SMS and web.

"Bringing Bowtie into the fold fast tracks our delivery of an intelligent, unified messaging experience across all of our platforms," said Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY CEO and co-founder. "Their current solution delivers a powerful conversation management tool to our customers that helps them simplify and grow. And we have much more planned for the future."

A MINDBODY platform partner since 2017, Bowtie is uniquely focused on AI that directly generates revenue for a business. Its AI features include, instant text backs for clients who call but are unable to connect with the business, AI messaging over SMS and Webchat for automated bookings and a communication portal to message and track customers across channels. Businesses manage the AI capabilities through a unified dashboard and app.

"The acquisition makes sense on a lot of different levels, but the defining thread from the beginning was to bring our AI technology to small and medium sized businesses, the very same market that has made MINDBODY the dominant software solution in the wellness space," said Ron Fisher, Bowtie CEO and co-founder. "With MINDBODY, we'll be able to accelerate what we want to accomplish, which is driving revenue for businesses and providing peace of mind that communication with their clients is always covered."

The Brooklyn-based start-up was launched three years ago by former Cornell Tech classmates, Fisher (CEO), Mike Wang (CTO) and Vivek Sudarsan (CPO). The Bowtie team has distinguished themselves with cutting edge technology and rapid innovation and will be retained in the acquisition.

