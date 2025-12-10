Mindbody and Attentive Commercial Partnership Brings Enterprise-Grade AI Marketing to the Wellness Industry

Integration brings best-in-class SMS and email into Mindbody, powering personalized outreach that drives engagement and revenue for fitness and wellness businesses.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries, today announced a strategic commercial partnership with Attentive, the AI marketing platform for 1:1 personalization trusted by leading global brands. This commercial partnership is transformative for the wellness space, offering thousands of Mindbody customers access to Attentive's advanced SMS and email marketing tools directly within the Mindbody platform to turn everyday client activity in Mindbody into personalized SMS and email journeys that drive engagement and recurring revenue.

Included at no additional cost for Ultimate and Ultimate+ subscribers, the integration combines Attentive's world-class email and SMS marketing capabilities with Mindbody's industry-specific data and software, creating a unified solution that helps businesses attract, engage, and retain clients with exceptional efficiency and ease.

"This year, our fitness and wellness customers reported that SMS and email are the two most effective channels for member engagement, but many lack the time and resources to use them consistently," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Playlist, Mindbody's parent brand. "We evaluated multiple partners, and Attentive's platform stood out for its strength in enabling every business—large or small—to connect with clients and drive measurable growth in minutes. By embedding Attentive's technology directly into the Mindbody platform, we're giving operators of all sizes access to the same intelligent marketing infrastructure used by the world's most innovative brands."

Early adopters are already seeing measurable results. The Tox, a multi-location wellness brand, achieved a 60% lift in first-time visits using the integration, while small businesses in beta reported thousands in new monthly revenue and average opt-in conversion rates of 46% in October 2025, driven by consistent, automated campaigns that turned new subscribers into paying clients.

"Consumers want genuine, personalized connections with brands they trust, especially in the fitness and wellness space," said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive. "By integrating Attentive's omnichannel platform with Mindbody, operators can now turn every interaction into a timely, personalized message across SMS and email. Together we are giving Mindbody customers a marketing platform that is simple to use and proven to reach clients, deepen relationships, and keep them coming back."

With Attentive built directly into Mindbody, operators can:

Automate personalized outreach: Send timely SMS and email campaigns triggered by real client behaviors such as visits, lead stages, or lapsed activity.

Send timely SMS and email campaigns triggered by real client behaviors such as visits, lead stages, or lapsed activity. Grow and convert audiences automatically: Capture leads through built-in web and social sign-up tools and convert them into paying clients with targeted follow-ups.

Capture leads through built-in web and social sign-up tools and convert them into paying clients with targeted follow-ups. Coordinate multi-channel marketing in one place: Manage all communication from a single dashboard to increase engagement and bookings.

Manage all communication from a single dashboard to increase engagement and bookings. Leverage Mindbody insights for smarter marketing: Use tools like Clients at Risk and Big Spenders to re-engage lapsed clients or reward loyal ones.

Use tools like Clients at Risk and Big Spenders to re-engage lapsed clients or reward loyal ones. Save time and resources: Launch, test, and measure campaigns in seconds, empowering lean teams to achieve big results with minimal effort.

For many fitness and wellness operators, marketing can feel overwhelming and time intensive. This integration helps eliminate those barriers by combining Attentive's enterprise-grade automation and AI-driven personalization with Mindbody's deep client data and wellness-specific workflows. Businesses can now create sophisticated marketing with visibility into campaign performance, lead management, and bookings all in one place.

Together, Mindbody and Attentive are empowering wellness businesses of every size with seamless, data-driven marketing that drives measurable growth and redefines what is possible for the industry.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is a leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. For more than 20 years, Mindbody has empowered businesses—from local studios to global franchises—to thrive by streamlining operations and driving growth. More than 2.8 million active users turn to the Mindbody app to discover, book, and buy wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, studios, spas, salons, and integrative health centers worldwide. For more information on how Mindbody is powering the world's fitness and wellness businesses and connecting them with more consumers, more effectively than anyone else, visit www.mindbodyonline.com.

About Attentive

Attentive® is the AI marketing platform for 1:1 personalization redefining how brands and people connect. Attentive turns messages into moments that drive action, revenue, and loyalty with powerful technology that unifies customer data, while providing expert knowledge and unparalleled support that helps brands succeed. Trusted by leading global brands like Crate and Barrel, Urban Outfitters, and Carter's, Attentive provides mobile-first identity, smart orchestration, and enterprise-grade compliance and deliverability, supporting trillions of interactions across more than 70 industries. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram.

